https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/putin-meets-with-crew-of-tank-that-destroyed-ukrainian-armored-column-1112857638.html
Putin Meets With Crew of Tank That Destroyed Ukrainian Armored Column
Putin Meets With Crew of Tank That Destroyed Ukrainian Armored Column
Vladimir Putin holds a meeting in the Kremlin with the crew of the tank "Alyosha", which defeated a Ukrainian column of armored vehicles and received state awards.
2023-08-24T17:02+0000
2023-08-24T17:02+0000
2023-08-24T17:02+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
tank
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112861906_0:3:1265:714_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4dd88ddb5a1e2a55fc066871751787.png
Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with the crew of the tank "Alyosha," which defeated a Ukrainian column of armored vehicles.The tank crew, which stopped a Ukrainian armored group in the Zaporozhye direction, destroyed eight enemy armored vehicles in combat. After destroying the last enemy vehicle, the tank crew continued to cover motorized rifle units deployed in combat formation for about 40 minutes. When the crew ran out of ammunition, the crew's commander, Rasim Baksikov, decided to reload, and another tank was sent to the battlefield. In total, the enemy's losses during the battle, apart from the destroyed equipment, amounted to more than 100 fighters killed and wounded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/watch-story-of-russian-tank-crew-wiping-out-ukrainian-armored-column-1112354350.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112861906_154:0:1110:717_1920x0_80_0_0_66ac0c3347f1f2652fa0fbfad4214d15.png
Putin met with the crew of the Alyosha tank in the Kremlin
Putin met with the crew of the Alyosha tank in the Kremlin
2023-08-24T17:02+0000
true
PT1M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian column of armored vehicles, vladimir putin, state awards
ukrainian column of armored vehicles, vladimir putin, state awards
Putin Meets With Crew of Tank That Destroyed Ukrainian Armored Column
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the tank crew with Gold Stars of the Hero of Russia.
Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with the crew of the tank "Alyosha," which defeated a Ukrainian column of armored vehicles.
The tank crew
, which stopped a Ukrainian armored group in the Zaporozhye direction, destroyed eight enemy armored vehicles in combat. After destroying the last enemy vehicle, the tank crew continued to cover motorized rifle units deployed in combat formation for about 40 minutes. When the crew ran out of ammunition, the crew's commander, Rasim Baksikov, decided to reload, and another tank was sent to the battlefield.
In total, the enemy's losses during the battle, apart from the destroyed equipment, amounted to more than 100 fighters killed and wounded.