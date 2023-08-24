https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/putin-meets-with-crew-of-tank-that-destroyed-ukrainian-armored-column-1112857638.html

Putin Meets With Crew of Tank That Destroyed Ukrainian Armored Column

Vladimir Putin holds a meeting in the Kremlin with the crew of the tank "Alyosha", which defeated a Ukrainian column of armored vehicles and received state awards.

Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with the crew of the tank "Alyosha," which defeated a Ukrainian column of armored vehicles.The tank crew, which stopped a Ukrainian armored group in the Zaporozhye direction, destroyed eight enemy armored vehicles in combat. After destroying the last enemy vehicle, the tank crew continued to cover motorized rifle units deployed in combat formation for about 40 minutes. When the crew ran out of ammunition, the crew's commander, Rasim Baksikov, decided to reload, and another tank was sent to the battlefield. In total, the enemy's losses during the battle, apart from the destroyed equipment, amounted to more than 100 fighters killed and wounded.

