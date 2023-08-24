International
WATCH LIVE: 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hits Decision-Making Center of Ukraine Overnight, Goal Achieved - MoD
Russia Hits Decision-Making Center of Ukraine Overnight, Goal Achieved - MoD
The Russian armed forces have delivered a strike on a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night,] the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range sea and land-based high-precision weapons at a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces. The target has been reached. The object was hit," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
Russia Hits Decision-Making Center of Ukraine Overnight, Goal Achieved - MoD

10:14 GMT 24.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have delivered a strike on a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night,] the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range sea and land-based high-precision weapons at a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces. The target has been reached. The object was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
