Russia Hits Decision-Making Center of Ukraine Overnight, Goal Achieved - MoD
The Russian armed forces have delivered a strike on a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night,] the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range sea and land-based high-precision weapons at a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces. The target has been reached. The object was hit," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have delivered a strike on a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night,] the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range sea and land-based high-precision weapons at a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces. The target has been reached. The object was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces
in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.