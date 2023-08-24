https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-hits-decision-making-center-of-ukraine-overnight-goal-achieved---mod-1112847042.html

Russia Hits Decision-Making Center of Ukraine Overnight, Goal Achieved - MoD

Russia Hits Decision-Making Center of Ukraine Overnight, Goal Achieved - MoD

The Russian armed forces have delivered a strike on a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-08-24T10:14+0000

2023-08-24T10:14+0000

2023-08-24T10:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112432911_0:0:2886:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_631b538836c974bd0b1240c0478617f1.jpg

"[On Wednesday night,] the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range sea and land-based high-precision weapons at a decision-making center of the Ukrainian armed forces. The target has been reached. The object was hit," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/ukrainians-elite-82nd-brigade-has-serious-weakness-in-military-hardware-1112821822.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

decision-making center, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry