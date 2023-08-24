International
WATCH LIVE: 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
Russia Intercepts Norwegian Aircraft Over Barents Sea For Second Day in Row - Moscow
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet on Thursday intercepted a Norwegian R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying over neutral waters in the Barents Sea, preventing the violation of the state border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On August 24, 2023, Russian means of airspace control over the waters of the Barents Sea detected an air target approaching the state border [airspace] of the Russian Federation. A MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of [Russia's] Northern Fleet took off to identify an air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force," the ministry said in a statement. The Norwegian aircraft made a U-turn when the Russian fighter jet approached to prevent violation of the Russian state border. The flight of the MiG-31 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, the fighter did not cross air routes, did not make any dangerous approach with the foreign aircraft, the ministry added. The similar incident with a Norwegian aircraft near Russia's airspace took place on Wednesday.
10:08 GMT 24.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet on Thursday intercepted a Norwegian R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying over neutral waters in the Barents Sea, preventing the violation of the state border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On August 24, 2023, Russian means of airspace control over the waters of the Barents Sea detected an air target approaching the state border [airspace] of the Russian Federation. A MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of [Russia's] Northern Fleet took off to identify an air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a R-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force," the ministry said in a statement.
The Norwegian aircraft made a U-turn when the Russian fighter jet approached to prevent violation of the Russian state border.
Russian MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea
11 September 2021, 12:23 GMT
11 September 2021, 12:23 GMT
The flight of the MiG-31 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, the fighter did not cross air routes, did not make any dangerous approach with the foreign aircraft, the ministry added.
The similar incident with a Norwegian aircraft near Russia's airspace took place on Wednesday.
