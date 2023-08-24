https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-thwarts-ukraine-drone-attack-destroys-three-drones-in-bryansk--kaluga-regions-1112835113.html

Russia Thwarts Ukraine Drone Attack, Destroys Three Drones in Bryansk & Kaluga Regions

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses destroyed three drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

It was the second such attack thwarted by Russian air defenses in as many days.Late Tuesday, Ukraine similarly used three UAVs to attempt an attack on Moscow. The Russian air defense destroyed two of the vehicles mid-air while the third was taken down with jamming equipment before it hit a building that was under construction.No injuries were reported in that attack.

