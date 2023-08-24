https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-thwarts-ukraine-drone-attack-destroys-three-drones-in-bryansk--kaluga-regions-1112835113.html
Russia Thwarts Ukraine Drone Attack, Destroys Three Drones in Bryansk & Kaluga Regions
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses destroyed three drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.
It was the second such attack thwarted by Russian air defenses in as many days.Late Tuesday, Ukraine similarly used three UAVs to attempt an attack on Moscow. The Russian air defense destroyed two of the vehicles mid-air while the third was taken down with jamming equipment before it hit a building that was under construction.No injuries were reported in that attack.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has prevented Ukraine's drone attack at night, destroying three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Bryansk and Kaluga regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
It was the second such attack thwarted by Russian air defenses in as many days.
"This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Two UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Bryansk Region. Another Ukrainian drone was detected and destroyed by air defense systems above the Kaluga Region," the ministry said.
Late Tuesday, Ukraine similarly used three UAVs to attempt an attack on Moscow. The Russian air defense destroyed two of the vehicles mid-air while the third was taken down with jamming equipment before it hit a building that was under construction.
No injuries were reported in that attack.