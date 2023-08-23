https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-strikes-down-two-drones-jams-third-uav-dispatched-by-ukraine-to-moscow-1112803920.html
Russia Strikes Down Two Drones, Jams Third UAV Dispatched by Ukraine to Moscow
Ukraine attacked Moscow using three unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, of which two were shot down by air defenses and the third jammed by means of radio and electronic warfare equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:0:3153:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_9e28e00330fda2d5996663edbaa7f4a3.jpg
"On August 23 at night, air defense forces foiled another attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack using three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against the city of Moscow," the ministry said."Two of the UAVs attacking the capital were destroyed by air defense forces mid-air over the territory of the Mozhaysky and Khimki districts of the Moscow region," the ministry detailed. "The third UAV was jammed by means of radio and electronic warfare and, having lost control, hit a building under construction of the Moscow-City complex." The ministry said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.Citing preliminary information, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier indicated that one of the drones had struck a building that was under construction. Sobyanin has since said the city's emergency services were inspecting the perimeter of the Moscow-City business center for damage from the drone, adding that several windows in two nearby buildings were also smashed.Earlier Tuesday, the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia had scrambled fighter jets to prevent MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones from crossing into Russian airspace when they were engaged in reconnaissance near the Crimean peninsula."In order to prevent a possible violation of Russia's state border and counteract the conduct of electronic intelligence by drones, two Russian fighters from the air defense forces on duty were scrambled."After Russian jets took off, the drones "changed flight direction" and left the Crimean peninsula area.
moscow
ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked Moscow using three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight, of which two were shot down by air defenses and the third jammed by means of radio and electronic warfare equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said early on Wednesday.
"On August 23 at night, air defense forces foiled another attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack using three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against the city of Moscow," the ministry said.
"Two of the UAVs attacking the capital were destroyed by air defense forces mid-air over the territory of the Mozhaysky and Khimki districts of the Moscow region," the ministry detailed. "The third UAV was jammed by means of radio and electronic warfare and, having lost control, hit a building under construction of the Moscow-City complex."
The ministry said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.
Citing preliminary information, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin earlier indicated that one of the drones had struck a building that was under construction.
Sobyanin has since said the city's emergency services were inspecting the perimeter of the Moscow-City business center for damage from the drone, adding that several windows in two nearby buildings were also smashed.
Earlier Tuesday, the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia had scrambled fighter jets to prevent MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones from crossing into Russian airspace when they were engaged in reconnaissance near the Crimean peninsula.
"On August 22, two unmanned aerial vehicles, MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar, that were carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the area of the Crimean peninsula were detected over the Black Sea by means of the airspace control of the Russian aerospace forces," the ministry said in a statement.
"In order to prevent a possible violation of Russia’s state border and counteract the conduct of electronic intelligence by drones, two Russian fighters from the air defense forces on duty were scrambled."
After Russian jets took off, the drones "changed flight direction" and left the Crimean peninsula area.