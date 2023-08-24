https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/us-will-soon-begin-training-ukrainians-to-fly-maintain-f-16-fighter-aircraft---pentagon-1112867647.html

F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots to Begin in October in Tucson, Arizona - Pentagon

F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots to Begin in October in Tucson, Arizona - Pentagon

The United States will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in October after their English language training in September, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

2023-08-24T18:51+0000

2023-08-24T18:51+0000

2023-08-24T19:22+0000

military

us

pentagon

ukraine

f-16 fighter jet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100657_0:18:3581:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_d6867f0437dc7c78fd77e788c2956f78.png

"The United States will soon begin training Ukrainians to fly and maintain F 16 fighter aircraft in support of the international effort to develop and strengthen Ukraine's long-term defenses," Ryder stated. "Following English language training for pilots in September, F- 16 flying training is expected to begin in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard's 100 and 62nd wing."Ryder clarified that the department is anticipating that all the pilots coming to the United States will require some level of additional English language instruction required to fly these aircraft.Denmark and the Netherlands will start the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine within the upcoming months, not weeks following the appropriate training of pilots in the United States, Ryder stressed.Europeans looking to provide F-16s to Ukraine when training is complete, will take months not weeks, Ryder highlighted.The spokesman noted that Ukraine does not have the necessary infrastructure for F-16s right now.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/russia-would-ruin-f-16s-reputation-by-destroying-jets-sent-to-kiev-1110506754.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/american-f-16s-might-not-last-very-long-if-delivered-to-ukraine--1109869870.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, money spent on ukraine, financing ukraine, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us, ukraine, f-16, ukrainian pilots, american aid to ukraine, american military assistance to ukraine, us support for ukraine