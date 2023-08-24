https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/us-will-soon-begin-training-ukrainians-to-fly-maintain-f-16-fighter-aircraft---pentagon-1112867647.html
F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots to Begin in October in Tucson, Arizona - Pentagon
F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots to Begin in October in Tucson, Arizona - Pentagon
The United States will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in October after their English language training in September, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
2023-08-24T18:51+0000
2023-08-24T18:51+0000
2023-08-24T19:22+0000
military
us
pentagon
ukraine
f-16 fighter jet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100657_0:18:3581:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_d6867f0437dc7c78fd77e788c2956f78.png
"The United States will soon begin training Ukrainians to fly and maintain F 16 fighter aircraft in support of the international effort to develop and strengthen Ukraine's long-term defenses," Ryder stated. "Following English language training for pilots in September, F- 16 flying training is expected to begin in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard's 100 and 62nd wing."Ryder clarified that the department is anticipating that all the pilots coming to the United States will require some level of additional English language instruction required to fly these aircraft.Denmark and the Netherlands will start the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine within the upcoming months, not weeks following the appropriate training of pilots in the United States, Ryder stressed.Europeans looking to provide F-16s to Ukraine when training is complete, will take months not weeks, Ryder highlighted.The spokesman noted that Ukraine does not have the necessary infrastructure for F-16s right now.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/russia-would-ruin-f-16s-reputation-by-destroying-jets-sent-to-kiev-1110506754.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/american-f-16s-might-not-last-very-long-if-delivered-to-ukraine--1109869870.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083100657_425:0:3156:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94df35ec023e7a5ccfa6cd25f8898f2d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, money spent on ukraine, financing ukraine, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us, ukraine, f-16, ukrainian pilots, american aid to ukraine, american military assistance to ukraine, us support for ukraine
us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, money spent on ukraine, financing ukraine, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us, ukraine, f-16, ukrainian pilots, american aid to ukraine, american military assistance to ukraine, us support for ukraine
F-16 Training for Ukrainian Pilots to Begin in October in Tucson, Arizona - Pentagon
18:51 GMT 24.08.2023 (Updated: 19:22 GMT 24.08.2023)
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in October after their English language training in September, Department of Defense spokeman Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
"The United States will soon begin training Ukrainians to fly and maintain F 16 fighter aircraft
in support of the international effort to develop and strengthen Ukraine's long-term defenses," Ryder stated. "Following English language training for pilots in September, F- 16 flying training is expected to begin in October at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard's 100 and 62nd wing."
Ryder clarified that the department is anticipating that all the pilots coming to the United States will require some level of additional English language instruction required to fly these aircraft.
"We will remain in close consultation with the Danes, the Dutch and other allies to ensure us training complements the broader coalition training," the spokesman added.
Denmark and the Netherlands will start the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine within the upcoming months, not weeks following the appropriate training of pilots in the United States, Ryder stressed.
“I don't want to speculate on when F-16 aircraft will be delivered other than you've heard us say that when training is complete, the Europeans are looking to provide F-16 aircraft and the United States will support that effort through the third-party transfer process. So, we are talking months, not weeks, obviously,” the spokesman emphasized.
Europeans looking to provide F-16s to Ukraine
when training is complete, will take months not weeks, Ryder highlighted.
The spokesman noted that Ukraine does not have the necessary infrastructure for F-16s right now.