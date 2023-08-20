https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/rfk-jr-says-sending-f-16-fighter-jets-to-kiev-poses-threat-to-ukraine-humanity-1112735865.html
RFK Jr. Says Sending F-16 Fighter Jets to Kiev Poses Threat to Ukraine, Humanity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Supplies of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev pose a threat both to Ukraine and humanity, and it would be more sensible to start peace talks on the Ukraine conflict instead, US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Sunday.
"A great decision for the defense industry, but a disaster for Ukraine and humanity. Why not negotiate," Kennedy Jr. said on X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting on an article about the US approval of F-16s deliveries to Ukraine.
He also noted that these supplies will not stop the "collapse" of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"These planes require a lot of training and maintenance. This isn't the movies," he added.
On Friday, a US official confirmed to Sputnik that the US government approved sending F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training how to operate the aircraft.
Last week, media reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that a first group of six Ukrainian pilots would not complete their training on F-16 fighter jets
until the summer of 2024 at the earliest because they would have to take four months of English classes to learn technical terms. The pilots would reportedly start training on F-16 fighters only in January 2024 and the preparation would take six months, while the second group of pilots would start training no earlier than in late 2024.
Western allies began delivering weapons to Ukraine after Russia launched its military operation there in February 2022. Their support has evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to provide fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.