https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/beijing-calls-japans-release-of-treated-water-from-fukushima-npp-irresponsible-behavior-1112880771.html
China Blasts Japan's Release of Fukushima Wastewater as 'Irresponsible Behavior'
China Blasts Japan's Release of Fukushima Wastewater as 'Irresponsible Behavior'
Japan's discharge of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) is an example of selfish and irresponsible behavior, and Tokyo has to stop doing it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
2023-08-25T10:47+0000
2023-08-25T10:47+0000
2023-08-25T11:45+0000
asia
japan
fukushima
tokyo
tokyo electric power company (tepco)
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16403/45/164034583_0:106:1400:894_1920x0_80_0_0_fc4e0e97a1664d37f5f892f3a0e38440.jpg
On Thursday, Fukushima’s operator, TEPCO, started dumping the treated wastewater from the plant into the Pacific Ocean, having diluted it with sea water in advance. The diplomat urged Japan to "immediately change its selfish behavior" and prevent this situation from turning into a "disgrace for Japan." China and other nations are entitled to take legitimate preventive measures to ensure the security of the marine environment and people's health in response to the "irresponsible actions" of Japan, Wang added. On Thursday, the Chinese customs authorities announced the suspension of all seafood imports from Japan in response to the start of the treated radioactive water release. Tokyo said earlier in the year that it had to discharge the treated water as it urgently needed to free up space at the disabled nuclear facility. The water has been purified of all radionuclides except tritium. The move faced criticism from a number of countries, including China, South Korea and North Korea, who fear radioactive contamination. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tokyo's activities were consistent with international safety standards and that treated wastewater would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment. In March 2011, three of the Fukushima nuclear plant's reactors melt down after the nation was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake followed by a massive tsunami. Fukushima is considered the worst nuclear catastrophe since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/japan-starts-dumping-wastewater-from-fukushima-npp-into-pacific-ocean---reports-1112839135.html
japan
fukushima
tokyo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16403/45/164034583_34:0:1367:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_1246103062d36048018782de40db00dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
treated water from fukushima npp, chinese foreign ministry, fukushima nuclear power plant
treated water from fukushima npp, chinese foreign ministry, fukushima nuclear power plant
China Blasts Japan's Release of Fukushima Wastewater as 'Irresponsible Behavior'
10:47 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 25.08.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Japan has been castigated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday as irresponsible and selfish for releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.
On Thursday, Fukushima’s operator, TEPCO, started dumping the treated wastewater from the plant into the Pacific Ocean, having diluted it with sea water in advance.
"It is extremely selfish and irresponsible behavior to openly expose the whole world to the risk of radioactive contamination," Wang told a briefing.
The diplomat urged Japan to "immediately change its selfish behavior" and prevent this situation from turning into a "disgrace for Japan."
China and other nations are entitled to take legitimate preventive measures to ensure the security of the marine environment and people's health in response to the "irresponsible actions" of Japan, Wang added.
On Thursday, the Chinese customs authorities announced the suspension of all seafood imports from Japan in response to the start of the treated radioactive water release.
Tokyo said earlier in the year that it had to discharge the treated water
as it urgently needed to free up space at the disabled nuclear facility. The water has been purified of all radionuclides except tritium. The move faced criticism from a number of countries, including China, South Korea and North Korea, who fear radioactive contamination. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tokyo's activities were consistent with international safety standards and that treated wastewater would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.
In March 2011, three of the Fukushima nuclear plant's reactors melt down after the nation was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake followed by a massive tsunami. Fukushima is considered the worst nuclear catastrophe since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.