Belarus to Conduct Comprehensive Military Drills in Late September - Defense Ministry

Comprehensive drills of the Belarusian armed forces will take place in late September, following a joint military exercise of countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the chief for international military cooperation at the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"September will be a busy month of combat training. At first a joint CSTO exercise 'Combat Brotherhood' will take place, and the month will end with a comprehensive exercise of the AF [armed forces] of [an icon of the national flag of Belarus]," Valery Revenko tweeted. The military official added that Minsk had notified member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011. On Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the CSTO's Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint operational and strategic exercise will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6.

