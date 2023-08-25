https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/belarus-to-conduct-comprehensive-military-drills-in-late-september---defense-ministry-1112880913.html
Belarus to Conduct Comprehensive Military Drills in Late September - Defense Ministry
Comprehensive drills of the Belarusian armed forces will take place in late September, following a joint military exercise of countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the chief for international military cooperation at the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"September will be a busy month of combat training. At first a joint CSTO exercise 'Combat Brotherhood' will take place, and the month will end with a comprehensive exercise of the AF [armed forces] of [an icon of the national flag of Belarus]," Valery Revenko tweeted. The military official added that Minsk had notified member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011. On Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the CSTO's Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint operational and strategic exercise will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6.
Belarus to Conduct Comprehensive Military Drills in Late September - Defense Ministry
"September will be a busy month of combat training. At first a joint CSTO exercise 'Combat Brotherhood' will take place, and the month will end with a comprehensive exercise of the AF [armed forces] of [an icon of the national flag of Belarus]," Valery Revenko tweeted.
The military official added that Minsk had notified member states of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011.
On Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the CSTO's Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint operational and strategic exercise will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6.