International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/bolivian-president-says-considering-paying-visit-to-russia-in-2024-1112874417.html
Bolivian President Says Considering Paying Visit to Russia in 2024
Bolivian President Says Considering Paying Visit to Russia in 2024
Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he is considering paying a visit to Russia in 2024.
2023-08-25T05:25+0000
2023-08-25T05:25+0000
world
russia
bolivia
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112475603_0:200:2933:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_3a72ff3ad0c1e888b18e85054db89186.jpg
Arce said that he had several phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invited him to visit the country. Bolivia welcomes the accession of new countries to the BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and hopes to join the bloc as soon as possible, President Luis Arce said in an interview.Russia will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS next year and will host the bloc's next summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024.
russia
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112475603_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6a0082eec6927df866110221e53ba9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bolivian president luis arce, paying a visit to russia
bolivian president luis arce, paying a visit to russia

Bolivian President Says Considering Paying Visit to Russia in 2024

05:25 GMT 25.08.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBolivia's President Luis Arce
Bolivia's President Luis Arce - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he is considering paying a visit to Russia in 2024.
Arce said that he had several phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invited him to visit the country.
"We are thinking of 2024 as a possible date for a visit to Russia," Arce said.
Bolivia welcomes the accession of new countries to the BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and hopes to join the bloc as soon as possible, President Luis Arce said in an interview.
Russia will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS next year and will host the bloc's next summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала