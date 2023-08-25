https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/bolivian-president-says-considering-paying-visit-to-russia-in-2024-1112874417.html

Bolivian President Says Considering Paying Visit to Russia in 2024

Bolivian President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that he is considering paying a visit to Russia in 2024.

Arce said that he had several phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invited him to visit the country. Bolivia welcomes the accession of new countries to the BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and hopes to join the bloc as soon as possible, President Luis Arce said in an interview.Russia will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS next year and will host the bloc's next summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024.

