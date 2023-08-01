https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/bolivia-desires-to-join-brics-to-take-part-in-summit-in-south-africa-1112315496.html
Bolivia Desires to Join BRICS, to Take Part in Summit in South Africa
Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta declared on Monday that the country wants to join BRICS and will take part in the summit in South Africa, which will be held in person in Johannesburg on August 22-24.
"Bolivia will take part in the BRICS summit in Johannesburg... There our president will present a model of economic, social, industrial development of Bolivia," Mayta said on Twitter, adding that Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce officially notified on June 12 of Bolivia's desire to join BRICS.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta declared on Monday that the country wants to join BRICS and will take part in the summit in South Africa, which will be held in person in Johannesburg on August 22-24.
"Bolivia will take part in the BRICS summit in Johannesburg... There our president will present a model of economic, social, industrial development of Bolivia," Mayta said on Twitter, adding that Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce officially notified on June 12 of Bolivia's desire to join BRICS.
BRICS unites
the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit
from August 22-24.