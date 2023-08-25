https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/brics-enlargement-leads-to-structure-grouping-together-non-western-pole---borrell-1112881043.html
EU's Borrell Weighs in on BRICS Enlargement
The enlargement of the BRICS group of nations will lead to a structure that represents almost half of the world's population and brings together a non-Western pole, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"These days we have seen how the BRICS are going to be enlarged with very different countries that represent almost half the world’s population. Minister Lavrov yesterday explained what this union of the rest means. All the rest are getting organized, and of course we have nothing against it. But we start to see that there is also a pole that groups everything that is not the West," Borrell said at the closing session of the "Quo vadis Europa?" event at Menendez Pelayo International University in Santander, Spain. On Thursday, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that the bloc had taken note of the information regarding the enlargement of BRICS. BRICS — the group uniting the world's largest developing economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — held its annual top-level summit in South Africa's capital, Johannesburg, from Tuesday to Thursday. Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia and Egypt were invited to join the group during the summit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The enlargement of the BRICS group of nations will lead to a structure that represents almost half of the world's population and brings together a non-Western alliance, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"These days we have seen how the BRICS are going to be enlarged with very different countries that represent almost half the world’s population. Minister Lavrov yesterday explained what this union of the rest means. All the rest are getting organized, and of course we have nothing against it. But we start to see that there is also a pole that groups everything that is not the West," Borrell said at the closing session of the "Quo vadis Europa?" event at Menendez Pelayo International University in Santander, Spain.
On Thursday, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that the bloc had taken note of the information regarding the enlargement of BRICS.
— the group uniting the world's largest developing economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — held its annual top-level summit in South Africa's capital, Johannesburg, from Tuesday to Thursday. Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia and Egypt were invited to join the group during the summit.