EU's Stricter Regulations For Tech Giants to Go Into Effect on Friday

New regulations of the European Union's Digital Services Act will go into effect on Friday, affecting operation of large online platforms and search engines in member states.

The new regulations under the act will be applied to an initial list of 19 so-called Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist), TikTok and other platforms that reach at least 45 million monthly active users. Under the new rules, tighter content moderation, stronger protection for minors and a transparent ads policy will become a legal requirement for these platforms. The aim of the law is to crack down on disinformation, hate speech and other illegal and harmful material on platforms.

