International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/eus-stricter-regulations-for-tech-giants-to-go-into-effect-on-friday-1112874933.html
EU's Stricter Regulations For Tech Giants to Go Into Effect on Friday
EU's Stricter Regulations For Tech Giants to Go Into Effect on Friday
New regulations of the European Union's Digital Services Act will go into effect on Friday, affecting operation of large online platforms and search engines in member states.
2023-08-25T05:31+0000
2023-08-25T05:31+0000
world
european union (eu)
twitter
tiktok
tech giants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107447/91/1074479114_0:98:1880:1156_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae6c12a2f762aaf48bf438f94330ba1.jpg
The new regulations under the act will be applied to an initial list of 19 so-called Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist), TikTok and other platforms that reach at least 45 million monthly active users. Under the new rules, tighter content moderation, stronger protection for minors and a transparent ads policy will become a legal requirement for these platforms. The aim of the law is to crack down on disinformation, hate speech and other illegal and harmful material on platforms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/tech-giants-back-tiktoks-challenge-to-montanas-planned-ban-on-app-1112467080.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107447/91/1074479114_105:0:1776:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4b2196e50d2592b738f2d94e3c3144.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu's stricter regulations, tech giants, european union's digital services act
eu's stricter regulations, tech giants, european union's digital services act

EU's Stricter Regulations For Tech Giants to Go Into Effect on Friday

05:31 GMT 25.08.2023
CC0 / / Computer chain
Computer chain - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New regulations of the European Union's Digital Services Act will go into effect on Friday, affecting operation of large online platforms and search engines in member states.
The new regulations under the act will be applied to an initial list of 19 so-called Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines, including X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist), TikTok and other platforms that reach at least 45 million monthly active users.
Under the new rules, tighter content moderation, stronger protection for minors and a transparent ads policy will become a legal requirement for these platforms.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
Americas
Tech Giants Back TikTok's Challenge to Montana’s Planned Ban on App
8 August, 17:30 GMT
The aim of the law is to crack down on disinformation, hate speech and other illegal and harmful material on platforms.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала