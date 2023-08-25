https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/flipping-into-action-grand-skate-tour-2023-kicks-off-in-moscow-1112849314.html

Flipping Into Action: Grand Skate Tour 2023 Kicks Off in Moscow

Flipping Into Action: Grand Skate Tour 2023 Kicks Off in Moscow

The world-famous Grand Skate Tour (GST) series of skateboarding events will take place in Moscow's Gorky Park from August 26 to September 2. Over 5,000 participants from more than 40 countries will come together to show the full versatility of skateboarding and roller sports.

Grand Skate Tour 2023 is a cultural phenomenon that spotlights the creativity and spirit of unity that skateboarding and roller sports represent. By promoting this culture, the organizers and participants of GST 2023 aim to inspire a new generation of skateboarders and roller sports enthusiasts to join the global family of like-minded enthusiasts.GST 2023 in Moscow is set to celebrate the culture of skateboarding and roller sports. It unites people of different nationalities and also serves as a platform for showcasing sports talents and creativity. The event also cultivates and strengthens international ties, forms a global skateboarding family, and fosters a sense of unity within the skating community.The intricate program promotes sociocultural exchange and transmits the values of skateboarding and roller sports. The event is aimed at introducing action culture through contests, exciting workshops, impressive art installations, and musical performances.Schedule & ProgramHighlights of the Competitions1. The Skateboarding Contest in Street discipline (street skateboarding) with the best riders in the world participating. 2. Game of S.K.A.T.E. - skateboard duels. Pursuing the victory, participants take turns to show their skills by doing technically correct tricks on the board. 3. Special Project - Skateboarding Vert. A breathtaking spectacle in which the best skaters defy gravity on a special ramp. 4. Scooter competitions - the best riders will take to the streets and demonstrate their skills at meticulously prepared city locations. 5. Roller freestyle competitions - roller-skaters will show their level of skating and creativity on a freestyle platform.Cultural & Social Events

