Flipping Into Action: Grand Skate Tour 2023 Kicks Off in Moscow
Flipping Into Action: Grand Skate Tour 2023 Kicks Off in Moscow
The world-famous Grand Skate Tour (GST) series of skateboarding events will take place in Moscow's Gorky Park from August 26 to September 2. Over 5,000 participants from more than 40 countries will come together to show the full versatility of skateboarding and roller sports.
Grand Skate Tour 2023 is a cultural phenomenon that spotlights the creativity and spirit of unity that skateboarding and roller sports represent. By promoting this culture, the organizers and participants of GST 2023 aim to inspire a new generation of skateboarders and roller sports enthusiasts to join the global family of like-minded enthusiasts.GST 2023 in Moscow is set to celebrate the culture of skateboarding and roller sports. It unites people of different nationalities and also serves as a platform for showcasing sports talents and creativity. The event also cultivates and strengthens international ties, forms a global skateboarding family, and fosters a sense of unity within the skating community.The intricate program promotes sociocultural exchange and transmits the values of skateboarding and roller sports. The event is aimed at introducing action culture through contests, exciting workshops, impressive art installations, and musical performances.Schedule &amp; ProgramHighlights of the Competitions1. The Skateboarding Contest in Street discipline (street skateboarding) with the best riders in the world participating. 2. Game of S.K.A.T.E. - skateboard duels. Pursuing the victory, participants take turns to show their skills by doing technically correct tricks on the board. 3. Special Project - Skateboarding Vert. A breathtaking spectacle in which the best skaters defy gravity on a special ramp. 4. Scooter competitions - the best riders will take to the streets and demonstrate their skills at meticulously prepared city locations. 5. Roller freestyle competitions - roller-skaters will show their level of skating and creativity on a freestyle platform.Cultural &amp; Social Events
07:45 GMT 25.08.2023 (Updated: 08:20 GMT 25.08.2023)
The world-famous Grand Skate Tour (GST) series of skateboarding events will take place in Moscow's Gorky Park from August 26 to September 2. Over 5,000 skateboarders from more than 40 countries will gather together to show the full versatility of skateboarding and roller sports.
Grand Skate Tour 2023 is a cultural phenomenon that spotlights the creativity and spirit of unity that skateboarding and roller sports represent. By promoting this culture, the organizers and participants of GST 2023 aim to inspire a new generation of skateboarders and roller sports enthusiasts to join the global family of like-minded enthusiasts.
GST 2023 in Moscow is set to celebrate the culture of skateboarding and roller sports. It unites people of different nationalities and also serves as a platform for showcasing sports talents and creativity.
The event also cultivates and strengthens international ties, forms a global skateboarding family, and fosters a sense of unity within the skating community.

Representatives from the following countries will be participating in the event: Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, India, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Madagascar, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uganda, Uzbekistan, UAE, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

The intricate program promotes sociocultural exchange and transmits the values of skateboarding and roller sports. The event is aimed at introducing action culture through contests, exciting workshops, impressive art installations, and musical performances.
Schedule & Program

8/26 - 9/2/2023. Gorky Central Park and Cultural Center. Competitions in skateboarding, scooter, and roller sports. Cultural events, forum, masterclasses, market.
9/17/2023. Gorky Central Park and Cultural Center. Night roller race.
Highlights of the Competitions

1. The Skateboarding Contest in Street discipline (street skateboarding) with the best riders in the world participating.
2. Game of S.K.A.T.E. - skateboard duels. Pursuing the victory, participants take turns to show their skills by doing technically correct tricks on the board.
3. Special Project - Skateboarding Vert. A breathtaking spectacle in which the best skaters defy gravity on a special ramp.
4. Scooter competitions - the best riders will take to the streets and demonstrate their skills at meticulously prepared city locations.
5. Roller freestyle competitions - roller-skaters will show their level of skating and creativity on a freestyle platform.
Cultural & Social Events

1.
Music Zone. Renowned DJs and music artists will perform in a special zone during GST 2023.
2.
Masterclasses. Distinguished athletes and coaches will teach masterclasses for participants and spectators.
3.
Exhibitions. The Garage Museum will host exhibitions dedicated to skate culture, premieres of documentaries about action sports, and lectures by foreign guests.
4.
Market. The festival market will present various action sports goods and souvenir merch.
5.
Youth Forum. The Third International Forum-Festival of new Olympic sports and positive youth subcultures will hold discussions and video screenings promoting the international exchange of experience among young people and the development of youth culture.
6.
Night roller-skating race. Roller-skaters will take a 5–7 km spin to view Moscow's finest sights.
7.
Special project - an artistic platform for skateboarding. Participants will enjoy a unique art installation for inspiration and expanding horizons.
8.
Community Day in the Gorky Central Park skate park. One day at the skate-park will be devoted to open skate sessions, masterclasses, and fun activities for the skating community of all ages.
9.
Closing ceremony and live performances. The festival will end with a grand closing ceremony, which will be the high point of the global skating community's celebrations.
About Grand Skate Tour

The Grand Skate Tour is a series of skate events that brings together professional and amateur skateboarders from all over the world. Aiming to showcase the talent, creativity, and versatility of skateboarding, the GST seeks to raise awareness of the sport, creating an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

Inviting skateboarders from all continents, the GST serves as a bridge that connects riders from around the world and builds a global skateboarding community. The GST supports skateboarders in their pursuit of excellence on the international stage, including on the path to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

