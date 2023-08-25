Flipping Into Action: Grand Skate Tour 2023 Kicks Off in Moscow
Representatives from the following countries will be participating in the event: Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, India, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Madagascar, Mongolia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uganda, Uzbekistan, UAE, Yemen, Zimbabwe.
Schedule & Program
Highlights of the Competitions
Cultural & Social Events
About Grand Skate Tour
The Grand Skate Tour is a series of skate events that brings together professional and amateur skateboarders from all over the world. Aiming to showcase the talent, creativity, and versatility of skateboarding, the GST seeks to raise awareness of the sport, creating an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.
Inviting skateboarders from all continents, the GST serves as a bridge that connects riders from around the world and builds a global skateboarding community. The GST supports skateboarders in their pursuit of excellence on the international stage, including on the path to the 2024 Paris Olympics.