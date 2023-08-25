https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/free-advertising-indictments-are-helping-boost-backing-for-trump-in-2024-supporters-say-1112871890.html
Criminal indictments have only garnered even more support for former US President Donald Trump, his supporters told Sputnik outside the Fulton County jail.
All of his supporters in front of the Atlanta jail said the indictment has not changed their opinion about Trump in the slightest. On the contrary - they became even more passionate about standing up for him, calling the probes against him a "witch hunt." Some even suggested the indictments will make Trump's arguments clearer. "Yes, definitely," Daniel Demoura, a translator in Washington, DC, said when asked if the indictments boosted support for Trump. One supporter, Tommy Johnson, who called himself "Trumpican," said he is neither a Republican nor a Democrat. "I want to see him come back and win for a third time. But this time, I don't want him in the White House for four years. I want him to be king of America. It's the only way to fix this country," Johnson said. Johnson called it a "free advertising" for Trump. There was also about a dozen African American protesters, wearing t-shirts with logos "Blacks for Trump." The upcoming arrest will be the fourth for the ex-president after Washington, New York and Miami, where Trump appeared in court on charges related to the January 6 riots, falsifying business documents, and illegal possession of classified materials, among others. Unlike the previous three cases, on the day of the "surrender" to the authorities, Trump will not appear in court. The first hearing in this case is scheduled for the week of September 5, and the arrest itself took place at the county jail, not the courthouse. After having spent about 20 minutes at the Fulton County Jail for processing, Trump promptly left the scene en route to the Atlanta airport, where he took a moment to tell reporters that the legal efforts were part of "election interference." Later Thursday, the former commander-in-chief made his grand return to Twitter, now known as X, after having spent more than two years off the platform.
ATLANTA (Sputnik), Lenka White - Criminal indictments have only garnered even more support for former US President Donald Trump, his supporters told Sputnik outside the Fulton County jail.
All of his supporters in front of the Atlanta jail said the indictment has not changed their opinion about Trump in the slightest.
On the contrary - they became even more passionate about standing up for him, calling the probes against him a "witch hunt." Some even suggested the indictments will make Trump's arguments clearer.
"Yes, definitely," Daniel Demoura, a translator in Washington, DC, said when asked if the indictments boosted support for Trump.
"This just made me understand even more on that [he] is the big target... Trump is going to show some information that is going to scare them away. And I believe it's just gonna make the people understand even more, that the elections were actually stolen."
One supporter, Tommy Johnson, who called himself "Trumpican," said he is neither a Republican nor a Democrat.
"I want to see him come back and win for a third time. But this time, I don't want him in the White House for four years. I want him to be king of America. It's the only way to fix this country," Johnson said.
Johnson called it a "free advertising" for Trump.
There was also about a dozen African American protesters, wearing t-shirts with logos "Blacks for Trump."
"For me it’s simple. I am a businessman and the Republican Party promotes my interests," Alan, one of the supporters with the group, told Sputnik. "It is clear this is all political. They waited about two years."
The upcoming arrest will be the fourth for the ex-president after Washington, New York and Miami, where Trump appeared in court on charges related to the January 6 riots, falsifying business documents, and illegal possession of classified materials, among others.
Unlike the previous three cases, on the day of the "surrender" to the authorities, Trump will not appear in court. The first hearing in this case is scheduled for the week of September 5, and the arrest itself took place at the county jail, not the courthouse.
After having spent about 20 minutes at the Fulton County Jail for processing, Trump promptly left the scene en route to the Atlanta airport, where he took a moment to tell reporters that the legal efforts were part of "election interference." Later Thursday, the former commander-in-chief made his grand return to Twitter, now known as X, after having spent more than two years off the platform.