https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/free-advertising-indictments-are-helping-boost-backing-for-trump-in-2024-supporters-say-1112871890.html

'Free Advertising': Indictments Are Helping Boost Backing for Trump in 2024, Supporters Say

'Free Advertising': Indictments Are Helping Boost Backing for Trump in 2024, Supporters Say

Criminal indictments have only garnered even more support for former US President Donald Trump, his supporters told Sputnik outside the Fulton County jail.

2023-08-25T02:21+0000

2023-08-25T02:21+0000

2023-08-25T02:20+0000

americas

donald trump

fulton county jail

donald trump's indictment

georgia

trump supporters

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112384130_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a9b12537988c0d6dc80d7c7cf6bb54bf.jpg

All of his supporters in front of the Atlanta jail said the indictment has not changed their opinion about Trump in the slightest. On the contrary - they became even more passionate about standing up for him, calling the probes against him a "witch hunt." Some even suggested the indictments will make Trump's arguments clearer. "Yes, definitely," Daniel Demoura, a translator in Washington, DC, said when asked if the indictments boosted support for Trump. One supporter, Tommy Johnson, who called himself "Trumpican," said he is neither a Republican nor a Democrat. "I want to see him come back and win for a third time. But this time, I don't want him in the White House for four years. I want him to be king of America. It's the only way to fix this country," Johnson said. Johnson called it a "free advertising" for Trump. There was also about a dozen African American protesters, wearing t-shirts with logos "Blacks for Trump." The upcoming arrest will be the fourth for the ex-president after Washington, New York and Miami, where Trump appeared in court on charges related to the January 6 riots, falsifying business documents, and illegal possession of classified materials, among others. Unlike the previous three cases, on the day of the "surrender" to the authorities, Trump will not appear in court. The first hearing in this case is scheduled for the week of September 5, and the arrest itself took place at the county jail, not the courthouse. After having spent about 20 minutes at the Fulton County Jail for processing, Trump promptly left the scene en route to the Atlanta airport, where he took a moment to tell reporters that the legal efforts were part of "election interference." Later Thursday, the former commander-in-chief made his grand return to Twitter, now known as X, after having spent more than two years off the platform.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/trump-booked-released-from-fulton-county-jail-over-georgia-election-interference-case-1112871222.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump's indictments, donald trump, trump supporters, fulton county jail