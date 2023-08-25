https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/moscow-court-official-says-investigation-asks-to-extend-arrest-of-trepova-until-winter-1112874691.html

Moscow Court Says Investigation Seeks to Extend Arrest of St. Petersburg Cafe Bomber

Moscow Court Says Investigation Seeks to Extend Arrest of St. Petersburg Cafe Bomber

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Friday will consider the investigation's request to extend the arrest of Daria Trepova, the defendant in the case concerning the April terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's cafe that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, until winter, Anastasia Gorbunova, the court's press secretary, told Sputnik on Friday.

2023-08-25T05:28+0000

2023-08-25T05:28+0000

2023-08-25T06:11+0000

russia

russia

moscow

court

arrest

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082478035_0:178:1365:946_1920x0_80_0_0_7e517865612f3bc97d25d7e7342119fa.jpg

"I just found out that the extension of Daria Trepova's arrest is scheduled for today at 11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Gorbunova said. In April, Russian military reporter Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed when an improvised explosive device that was snuck into a café in St. Petersburg exploded. Trepova was detained on suspicion of being behind the blast. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of the Russian non-profit Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) masterminded the terrorist attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/trepova-charged-with-planning-st-petersburg-cafe-blast-russian-investigative-committee-1109116446.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow court, arrest of daria trepova, vladlen tatarsky