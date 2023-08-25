https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/moscow-court-official-says-investigation-asks-to-extend-arrest-of-trepova-until-winter-1112874691.html
Moscow Court Says Investigation Seeks to Extend Arrest of St. Petersburg Cafe Bomber
The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Friday will consider the investigation's request to extend the arrest of Daria Trepova, the defendant in the case concerning the April terrorist attack in St. Petersburg's cafe that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, until winter, Anastasia Gorbunova, the court's press secretary, told Sputnik on Friday.
"I just found out that the extension of Daria Trepova's arrest is scheduled for today at 11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Gorbunova said. In April, Russian military reporter Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed when an improvised explosive device that was snuck into a café in St. Petersburg exploded. Trepova was detained on suspicion of being behind the blast. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of the Russian non-profit Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) masterminded the terrorist attack.
05:28 GMT 25.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Basmanny District Court of Moscow will consider the investigation's request to extend the arrest of Daria Trepova, the defendant in the case of the St. Petersburg's café bombing that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, said the court's press secretary, Anastasia Gorbunova.
"I just found out that the extension of Daria Trepova's arrest is scheduled for today at 11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT]," Gorbunova said.
In April, Russian military reporter Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky
, was killed when an improvised explosive device that was snuck into a café in St. Petersburg exploded. Trepova was detained on suspicion of being behind the blast.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of the Russian non-profit Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) masterminded the terrorist attack.