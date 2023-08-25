https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/never-give-up-how-x-users-reacted-to-trumps-mug-shot-1112890009.html

Never Give Up! How X Users Reacted to Trump's Mug Shot

Donald Trump became the first-ever former US president to have a mug shot taken after he surrendered at Fulton County jail in Georgia. However, the move, apparently designed to humiliate the ex-president, appears to have only boosted his popularity.

On August 24, Donald J. Trump of Palm Beach, Fla., the former US president who threw his hat into the ring of the 2024 race last year, was booked as Inmate No. P01135809 at an Atlanta jail in Fulton County over charges of allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election outcome in Georgia. The former president pleaded not guilty. In less than half an hour he left the prison being released on a $200,000 bond.Soon after his mug shot was taken, the Republican presidential frontrunner posted the image to his Truth Social platform and later shared the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) thus making a spectacular comeback to the platform after two years of absence.Trump's mug shot has created nothing short of a furor on the Elon Musk-owned social media network. Remarkably, most netizens cheered the former president, whose post has got over 117 million views since it was published.It seems that a lot of conservative Americans remain skeptical about the Biden administration's narrative that Joe won fairly in 2020. In 2021, Republican lawmakers and non-partisan activists carried out their own investigations into purported election irregularities in battleground states including Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, where Biden outperformed Trump by a razor-thin margin. They reported about discrepancies and anomalies which since then have haunted the Dems despite Big Tech and Big Media smearing the stance as "election denialism" and "disinformation". Still, an August CNN poll clearly indicated that a whopping 69% of Republicans and Republican-leaners believe Biden's win was not legitimate.Other X users signalled that they have no doubts that Trump will win in the forthcoming battle for the White House. Per them, the mug shot offers a new opportunity for fundraising. The former president, who snubbed the first GOP primary debate earlier this week, remains an absolute favorite among Republicans despite piling up indictments against him. Per YouGov, he currently commands support of 62% of likely GOP voters.Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, offered his own witty take on the unfolding political battle in Washington:The reactions of netizens have proven the already acknowledged phenomenon: no matter how hard Trump is bashed by his opponents on both sides of the US political aisle, his base is standing by him.

