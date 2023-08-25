https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-cargo-spacecraft-progress-ms-24-carrying-supplies-equipment-docks-iss-1112873696.html

Russian Cargo Spacecraft Progress MS-24 Carrying Supplies, Equipment Docks ISS

Russia's Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft carrying water and fuel supplies and equipment for science equipment has docked the International Space Station (ISS), Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said Friday.

The spacecraft was launched aboard a Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on Wednesday and reached the ISS two days after. The spaceship is planned to spend a total of 174 days in space. Progress MS-24 has delivered nearly 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the station, including more than 1.5 tonnes of dry cargo for the crew and station systems, about 0.5 tonnes of fuel for the station, 420 kilograms (926 pounds) of drinking water and 40 kilograms of nitrogen to replenish the atmosphere on the station, as well as equipment for various science experiments aboard the ISS.

