https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-foreign-ministry-warns-moldova-against-carrying-ukraine-support-too-far-1112895941.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far

Moldova should beware of overplaying its support for Ukraine to the point of becoming an accomplice to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Friday.

2023-08-25T18:32+0000

2023-08-25T18:32+0000

2023-08-25T18:32+0000

world

russia

moldova

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

ukraine

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393840_0:223:2851:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_a10d42595672f9225b06b28d9262627c.jpg

"I would like to warn Kishinev against a deeper involvement in 'support' for Ukraine, which will not only threaten stability and security in the region, but also will turn Moldova into an accomplice to war crimes by the Kiev regime," Zakharova stressed. The West continues its efforts to drag Moldova, whose permanent neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, into the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat added. As regards recent tensions in diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kishinev, Russia will make every effort to provide consular services in Moldova, both to its own and Moldovan citizens, Zakharova emphasized.On July 26, Kishinev ordered that 45 employees of the Russian embassy, including 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers, leave Moldova by August 15 over espionage allegations. Moscow responded by summoning Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to lodge a formal a protest and banned a number of Moldovan officials from entering Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-envoy-urges-un-commissioner-to-react-to-rights-violations-in-moldova-1110807286.html

russia

moldova

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-moldova relations, western support for ukraine, western weapons to ukraine, nato weapons to ukraine, west for ukraine, nato munitions for ukraine, moldova-ukraine relations, moldova for ukraine, ukraine support, moscow-kishinev relations, chisinau, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, diplomatic relations, diplomatic expulsions, persona non grata