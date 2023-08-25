https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-foreign-ministry-warns-moldova-against-carrying-ukraine-support-too-far-1112895941.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far
Moldova should beware of overplaying its support for Ukraine to the point of becoming an accomplice to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Friday.
"I would like to warn Kishinev against a deeper involvement in 'support' for Ukraine, which will not only threaten stability and security in the region, but also will turn Moldova into an accomplice to war crimes by the Kiev regime," Zakharova stressed. The West continues its efforts to drag Moldova, whose permanent neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, into the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat added. As regards recent tensions in diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kishinev, Russia will make every effort to provide consular services in Moldova, both to its own and Moldovan citizens, Zakharova emphasized.On July 26, Kishinev ordered that 45 employees of the Russian embassy, including 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers, leave Moldova by August 15 over espionage allegations. Moscow responded by summoning Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to lodge a formal a protest and banned a number of Moldovan officials from entering Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova should beware of overplaying its support for Ukraine to the point of becoming an accomplice to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Friday.
"I would like to warn Kishinev against a deeper involvement in 'support' for Ukraine
, which will not only threaten stability and security in the region
, but also will turn Moldova into an accomplice to war crimes by the Kiev regime," Zakharova stressed.
The West continues its efforts to drag Moldova, whose permanent neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, into the Ukrainian conflict
, the diplomat added.
As regards recent tensions in diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kishinev, Russia will make every effort to provide consular services in Moldova, both to its own and Moldovan citizens, Zakharova emphasized.
"Despite a radical cut of employees of Russia's diplomatic missions upon request of the Moldovan government, the consular department of the Russian embassy in Kishinev resumed its operation on August 17 after a forced pause. Obviously, maintaining old pace would be a challenge. Nevertheless, despite the obstacles created for us, we will do our best to continue to provide necessary consular services to the citizens of Russia and Moldova," the spokeswoman said.
On July 26, Kishinev ordered that 45 employees of the Russian embassy, including 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers, leave Moldova by August 15 over espionage allegations. Moscow responded by summoning Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to lodge a formal a protest and banned a number of Moldovan officials from entering Russia.