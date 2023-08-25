International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-foreign-ministry-warns-moldova-against-carrying-ukraine-support-too-far-1112895941.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far
Moldova should beware of overplaying its support for Ukraine to the point of becoming an accomplice to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Friday.
2023-08-25T18:32+0000
2023-08-25T18:32+0000
world
russia
moldova
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393840_0:223:2851:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_a10d42595672f9225b06b28d9262627c.jpg
"I would like to warn Kishinev against a deeper involvement in 'support' for Ukraine, which will not only threaten stability and security in the region, but also will turn Moldova into an accomplice to war crimes by the Kiev regime," Zakharova stressed. The West continues its efforts to drag Moldova, whose permanent neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, into the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat added. As regards recent tensions in diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kishinev, Russia will make every effort to provide consular services in Moldova, both to its own and Moldovan citizens, Zakharova emphasized.On July 26, Kishinev ordered that 45 employees of the Russian embassy, including 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers, leave Moldova by August 15 over espionage allegations. Moscow responded by summoning Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to lodge a formal a protest and banned a number of Moldovan officials from entering Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-envoy-urges-un-commissioner-to-react-to-rights-violations-in-moldova-1110807286.html
russia
moldova
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393840_59:0:2790:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ffba55f6e9fd0f26bab8b34d33a3ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-moldova relations, western support for ukraine, western weapons to ukraine, nato weapons to ukraine, west for ukraine, nato munitions for ukraine, moldova-ukraine relations, moldova for ukraine, ukraine support, moscow-kishinev relations, chisinau, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, diplomatic relations, diplomatic expulsions, persona non grata
russia-moldova relations, western support for ukraine, western weapons to ukraine, nato weapons to ukraine, west for ukraine, nato munitions for ukraine, moldova-ukraine relations, moldova for ukraine, ukraine support, moscow-kishinev relations, chisinau, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, diplomatic relations, diplomatic expulsions, persona non grata

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns Moldova Against Carrying Ukraine Support Too Far

18:32 GMT 25.08.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry press service / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during her briefing in Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during her briefing in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry press service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova should beware of overplaying its support for Ukraine to the point of becoming an accomplice to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Friday.
"I would like to warn Kishinev against a deeper involvement in 'support' for Ukraine, which will not only threaten stability and security in the region, but also will turn Moldova into an accomplice to war crimes by the Kiev regime," Zakharova stressed.
The West continues its efforts to drag Moldova, whose permanent neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, into the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat added.
As regards recent tensions in diplomatic ties between Moscow and Kishinev, Russia will make every effort to provide consular services in Moldova, both to its own and Moldovan citizens, Zakharova emphasized.

"Despite a radical cut of employees of Russia's diplomatic missions upon request of the Moldovan government, the consular department of the Russian embassy in Kishinev resumed its operation on August 17 after a forced pause. Obviously, maintaining old pace would be a challenge. Nevertheless, despite the obstacles created for us, we will do our best to continue to provide necessary consular services to the citizens of Russia and Moldova," the spokeswoman said.

Moldova flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
World
Russian Envoy Urges UN Commissioner to React to Rights Violations in Moldova
31 May, 03:36 GMT
On July 26, Kishinev ordered that 45 employees of the Russian embassy, including 22 diplomats and 23 technical workers, leave Moldova by August 15 over espionage allegations. Moscow responded by summoning Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to lodge a formal a protest and banned a number of Moldovan officials from entering Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала