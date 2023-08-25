https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/several-drones-destroyed-over-sea-near-crimeas-sevastopol---governor-1112871750.html

Russian Air Defenses Down 42 Drones Dispatched by Ukraine Near Crimea

Russian Air Defenses Down 42 Drones Dispatched by Ukraine Near Crimea

Russia was attacked early Friday by 42 Ukrainian drones, 33 of them were suppressed by electronic warfare systems, and nine were shot down by air defenses, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime's attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted this night. A total of 42 UAVs were detected by air defense systems," the ministry said.Earlier, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, issued a statement detailing that several unmanned UAVs had been destroyed over the sea in the vicinity of Cape ChersoneseAt the time, he noted that no damages to civilian infrastructure had been detected. "The city is quiet now. But all forces and services are in a state of combat readiness," he added.The developments came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry had previously confirmed air defenses had shot down a modified Ukrainian missile of an S-200 air defense system over Russia's Kaluga region."This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation with a missile of a modified missile of an S-200 air defense complex has been foiled," the ministry said in a statement.Since the start of Russia's special military operation, the Kiev regime has repeatedly sought to carry out drone strikes near civilian populations, which have largely been thwarted by Russian defenses. Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia scrambled fighter jets near the Crimean peninsula after MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones were spotted in the vicinity.

