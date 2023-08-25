Watch Russia's Tor-M2 Missile System Rocket Into Special Op Action

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/watch-russias-tor-m2-missile-system-rocket-into-special-op-action-1112875698.html
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the anti-aircraft missile unit of the Vostok battlegroup performing the tasks of destroying air targets and protecting troops from enemy air attacks in the Zaporozhye direction of the special military operation.
The Tor missile system, also known as the SA-15 Gauntlet, is a mobile air defense system designed to protect military and civilian targets from fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Battlegroup Vostok's Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system carrying out the elimination of air targets and protecting troops from enemy air attacks in the Zaporozhye direction of the special military operation.
The Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system is capable of detecting, capturing and destroying up to 4 air targets simultaneously. It takes only 2 minutes to occupy a firing point, deploy the system and detect the target. It takes another minute to capture and identify the target, then the anti-aircraft missile is launched vertically.
"Western analogues of anti-aircraft missile defense systems can only dream of entering the flight path this way," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.
The means of objective control show that a Shark
-type Ukrainian reconnaissance drone was eliminated by the Tor-M2 SAM system when approaching the line of contact. Drones like these pose a serious threat, they are the ones that guide the HIMARS missiles
to their targets.
"The difficulty is that NATO drones fly at low altitudes. Tough terrain... But we shoot them down anyway. No one can hide from us," said the deputy chief of the Tor-M2 SAM system.
In the past few days alone, the Air Defense Forces' Tor-M2 SAM systems have shot down more than a dozen enemy UAVs: attack, reconnaissance and kamikaze drones.