Zelensky ‘in Frustration’ Over Downing of US-Made HIMARS Missiles by ‘Superb’ Russian Air Defenses

Over the past few months, the Russian air defense systems have destroyed a whole array of Kiev’s HIMARS missiles in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.

2023-07-30T07:43+0000

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is uneasy over the fact of the Russian air defenses successfully downing advanced missiles that the US delivers to Kiev, foreign policy expert and former Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor has told a YouTube channel. According to him, Russia downing HIMARS missiles prompted “the frustration that we saw in Mr. Zelensky,” who was “furious, angry, and distraught.”The remarks followed the ex-Pentagon adviser’s interview with another YouTube channel, in which he referred to Russia-related mistakes the US made before getting involved in the Ukraine conflict.He spoke after the Russian Defense Ministry said last week that the country’s air defense systems had intercepted 15 HIMARS missiles, tactical HARM anti-radiation rockets, and one Storm Shadow cruise missile. The interception was the latest in a series over the past several months.The developments come amid the UAF’s unsuccessful attempts to re-launch their counteroffensive, which kicked off in early June and has stalled since then.Speaking at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin spoke about the failure of Ukraine’s alleged second stage of the counteroffensive.HIMARS, HARM and Storm Shadow missiles have been supplied to Ukraine as part of the US and its allies’ military aid to Kiev, which increased after the beginning of the Russian special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the West arming Kiev adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict and is tantamount to a direct involvement in the standoff.

