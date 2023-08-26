https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/mug-shot-mania-1112902134.html

Trump's mugshot has been embraced by both liberals and conservatives in a rare moment of unity in America.

As the first mug shot of a former American president, the image instantly became a symbol for both supporters and detractors of Trump. Liberals have been cheering the image as a symbol of justice being served regardless of an individual’s status, while conservatives have been posting it, along with their own doctored mug shots, as a symbol of martyrdom and support for the former president.The Trump campaign has already started selling merchandise with Trump’s mugshot on it, including shirts, signed posters, coffee mugs and drink koozies.Some stores have decided to profit off of Trump’s mug shot regardless of political persuasion, with one Etsy store selling merchandise with the photo including both “Not Guilty” and “Guilty AF” tag lines.Former US President George W. Bush once claimed to be a “uniter, not a divider” but it appears that one thing that has united everyone is America’s first presidential mug shot.

