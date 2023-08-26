https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/nigeriens-rally-in-niamey-in-support-of-military-leadership-1112916395.html

Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership

Nigeriens rallied along with military leaders at Seini Kunche stadium on Saturday in the capital of Niamey.

People rallying at the Seini Kunche stadium, the country’s largest, were filmed cheering on senior military officers as they took the stage to assure the demonstrators that the armed forces were on the side of the people. The Nigerien military sided with the rebel presidential guard soon after it deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in late July to seize control of Niamey. The rebels appointed a caretaker government in early August to oversee a transition of power.On Friday, the military leadership told French ambassador Sylvain Itte that he had to leave the capital within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation to speak to Niger's new foreign minister and saying that the French government had taken actions "contrary to the interests of Niger."France rejected the command, saying "The ambassador's approval comes solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called on the military leadership to restore Bazoum to power and threatened military action. Meanwhile, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are supporting the new leadership and said that any military action taken against Niger will be seen as a declaration of war against the two countries.

