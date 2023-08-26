International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/nigeriens-rally-in-niamey-in-support-of-military-leadership-1112916395.html
Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership
Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership
Nigeriens rallied along with military leaders at Seini Kunche stadium on Saturday in the capital of Niamey.
2023-08-26T20:52+0000
2023-08-26T20:52+0000
africa
niamey
niger
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_62506232daf698dfd3da04714a5bff34.jpg
People rallying at the Seini Kunche stadium, the country’s largest, were filmed cheering on senior military officers as they took the stage to assure the demonstrators that the armed forces were on the side of the people. The Nigerien military sided with the rebel presidential guard soon after it deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in late July to seize control of Niamey. The rebels appointed a caretaker government in early August to oversee a transition of power.On Friday, the military leadership told French ambassador Sylvain Itte that he had to leave the capital within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation to speak to Niger's new foreign minister and saying that the French government had taken actions "contrary to the interests of Niger."France rejected the command, saying "The ambassador's approval comes solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called on the military leadership to restore Bazoum to power and threatened military action. Meanwhile, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are supporting the new leadership and said that any military action taken against Niger will be seen as a declaration of war against the two countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/niger-military-leaders-give-french-german--us-ambassadors-48-hours-to-leave-country-1112900038.html
africa
niamey
niger
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9926e1e44d9f3f06e71d5ab6efd33f68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rally in niamey, conflict in niger, what is going on in niger
rally in niamey, conflict in niger, what is going on in niger

Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership

20:52 GMT 26.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / -Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger
Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
NIAMEY (Sputnik) - A large crowd of Nigeriens greeted military leaders at a rally supporting Niger's new leadership that took place on Saturday at a stadium in the national capital of Niamey, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
People rallying at the Seini Kunche stadium, the country’s largest, were filmed cheering on senior military officers as they took the stage to assure the demonstrators that the armed forces were on the side of the people.
The Nigerien military sided with the rebel presidential guard soon after it deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in late July to seize control of Niamey. The rebels appointed a caretaker government in early August to oversee a transition of power.
On Friday, the military leadership told French ambassador Sylvain Itte that he had to leave the capital within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation to speak to Niger's new foreign minister and saying that the French government had taken actions "contrary to the interests of Niger."
France rejected the command, saying "The ambassador's approval comes solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."
Abdourahmane Tchiani - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Africa
Niger Military Leaders Give French Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Country
Yesterday, 22:23 GMT
France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called on the military leadership to restore Bazoum to power and threatened military action. Meanwhile, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are supporting the new leadership and said that any military action taken against Niger will be seen as a declaration of war against the two countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала