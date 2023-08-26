https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/nigeriens-rally-in-niamey-in-support-of-military-leadership-1112916395.html
Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership
Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership
Nigeriens rallied along with military leaders at Seini Kunche stadium on Saturday in the capital of Niamey.
2023-08-26T20:52+0000
2023-08-26T20:52+0000
2023-08-26T20:52+0000
africa
niamey
niger
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_62506232daf698dfd3da04714a5bff34.jpg
People rallying at the Seini Kunche stadium, the country’s largest, were filmed cheering on senior military officers as they took the stage to assure the demonstrators that the armed forces were on the side of the people. The Nigerien military sided with the rebel presidential guard soon after it deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in late July to seize control of Niamey. The rebels appointed a caretaker government in early August to oversee a transition of power.On Friday, the military leadership told French ambassador Sylvain Itte that he had to leave the capital within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation to speak to Niger's new foreign minister and saying that the French government had taken actions "contrary to the interests of Niger."France rejected the command, saying "The ambassador's approval comes solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called on the military leadership to restore Bazoum to power and threatened military action. Meanwhile, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are supporting the new leadership and said that any military action taken against Niger will be seen as a declaration of war against the two countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/niger-military-leaders-give-french-german--us-ambassadors-48-hours-to-leave-country-1112900038.html
africa
niamey
niger
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9926e1e44d9f3f06e71d5ab6efd33f68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rally in niamey, conflict in niger, what is going on in niger
rally in niamey, conflict in niger, what is going on in niger
Nigeriens Rally in Niamey in Support of Military Leadership
NIAMEY (Sputnik) - A large crowd of Nigeriens greeted military leaders at a rally supporting Niger's new leadership that took place on Saturday at a stadium in the national capital of Niamey, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
People rallying at the Seini Kunche stadium, the country’s largest, were filmed cheering on senior military officers as they took the stage to assure the demonstrators that the armed forces were on the side of the people.
The Nigerien military sided with the rebel presidential guard soon after it deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in late July to seize control of Niamey. The rebels appointed a caretaker government in early August to oversee a transition of power.
On Friday, the military leadership told French ambassador Sylvain Itte that he had to leave the capital within 48 hours, accusing him of ignoring an invitation to speak to Niger's new foreign minister and saying that the French government had taken actions "contrary to the interests of Niger."
France rejected the command, saying "The ambassador's approval comes solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."
France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have called on the military leadership to restore Bazoum to power and threatened military action. Meanwhile, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso are supporting the new leadership and said that any military action taken against Niger will be seen as a declaration of war against the two countries.