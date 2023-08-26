Russia Successfully Tested Laser Gun - Source

International
05:03 GMT 26.08.2023
© Photo : U.S. Air Force/Airman Shawna L. KeyesLaser
Laser - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2023
© Photo : U.S. Air Force/Airman Shawna L. Keyes
