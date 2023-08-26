https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/russia-successfully-tested-laser-gun---source-1112903489.html

Russia Successfully Tested Laser Gun - Source

Russia conducted successful field tests of a laser gun, during which it destroyed several drones of various types, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Successful tests of a combat laser designed to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles were carried out at one of Russia's military training grounds. The laser gun demonstrated high efficiency in destroying UAVs in the near zone," the source said. It said the combat laser of the infrared spectrum ensured physical destruction of drones, in particular, burning the aerodynamic surfaces of the vehicles or burning their body along with on-board equipment. Russia has invested heavily in military lasers, ranging from the Zadira, designed to incinerate enemy drones at distances of up to 5 km, to the Peresvet, a strategic laser platform designed to disable enemy spacecraft at altitudes of up to 1,500 km, as well as enemy drones at long ranges. Rounding out the trio is the Sokol-Eshelon, a Soviet-era anti-satellite laser weapon system consisting of an airborne laser mounted on a modified Il-76 transport aircraft known as the Beriev A-60 Laser Laboratory.

