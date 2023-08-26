https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/russian-armed-forces-repel-seven-attacks-in-krasny-liman-direction-1112902702.html
Russian Armed Forces Repel Seven Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
Russian forces thwarted seven attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, Center grouping spokesman Alexander Savchuk told Sputnik, shortly after the Defense Ministry confirmed a foiled attack in Moscow and Moscow Region.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the Center grouping of troops, using air strikes and artillery fire, repelled and thwarted seven attacks by assault detachments of the 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Savchuk said. He said that in that direction the enemy's losses amounted to about 60 servicemen.Savchuk's statement came hours after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that a terrorist attack by Ukraine had been foiled in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Moscow in the Istra District of the Moscow Region overnight Saturday, with no casualties or damage reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian servicemen repelled and thwarted seven attacks by Ukrainian assault units in the Krasny Liman direction, Center grouping spokesman Alexander Savchuk told Sputnik.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the Center grouping of troops, using air strikes and artillery fire, repelled and thwarted seven attacks by assault detachments of the 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Savchuk said.
He said that in that direction the enemy's losses amounted to about 60 servicemen.
Savchuk's statement came hours after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that a terrorist attack by Ukraine had been foiled in Moscow and the Moscow Region.
"On August 26, at about 03:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region was thwarted. The UAV was destroyed by air defense systems on duty above the Istra District of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Moscow in the Istra District of the Moscow Region overnight Saturday, with no casualties or damage reported.