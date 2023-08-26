https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/russian-armed-forces-repel-seven-attacks-in-krasny-liman-direction-1112902702.html

Russian Armed Forces Repel Seven Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction

Russian forces thwarted seven attacks by Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction, Center grouping spokesman Alexander Savchuk told Sputnik, shortly after the Defense Ministry confirmed a foiled attack in Moscow and Moscow Region.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the Center grouping of troops, using air strikes and artillery fire, repelled and thwarted seven attacks by assault detachments of the 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Savchuk said. He said that in that direction the enemy's losses amounted to about 60 servicemen.Savchuk's statement came hours after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that a terrorist attack by Ukraine had been foiled in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Moscow in the Istra District of the Moscow Region overnight Saturday, with no casualties or damage reported.

