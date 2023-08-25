https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-air-defense-systems-intercept-ukrainian-uav-over-kaluga-region---mod-1112880649.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Intercept Ukrainian UAV Over Kaluga Region - MoD
Russian Air Defense Systems Intercept Ukrainian UAV Over Kaluga Region - MoD
Russian air defense systems intercepted an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Kaluga Region at about 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-08-25T10:45+0000
2023-08-25T10:45+0000
2023-08-25T10:45+0000
military
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
kaluga region
dmitry peskov
russian defense ministry
drone
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_96f4bfa36a1e7ecd7852d338f7d97032.jpg
Russian air defense systems intercepted an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Kaluga Region at about 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. Russia's air defense is working rather effectively against taking down drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday."This activity has been there before, all the relevant air defense systems are working quite effectively. Of course, the specifics of this terrorist activity, because most of it is aimed simply at residential buildings and residential facilities, may not always allow to avoid some minor damage, but nevertheless we must admit that the air defense works and all the necessary protection systems work effectively," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on a journalist's remark about more frequent drone attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-strikes-down-two-drones-jams-third-uav-dispatched-by-ukraine-to-moscow-1112803920.html
kaluga region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd707845b0362db214de79be90608a00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian uav, russian defense ministry, aircraft-type drone, russian air defense
ukrainian uav, russian defense ministry, aircraft-type drone, russian air defense
Russian Air Defense Systems Intercept Ukrainian UAV Over Kaluga Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the Kaluga regional authorities said that a drone was destroyed by air defense systems, adding that there are no casualties or damage.
Russian air defense systems intercepted an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Kaluga Region at about 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On August 25, about 12:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. An unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted over the territory of the Babyninsky District of the Kaluga Region by air defense on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's air defense
is working rather effectively against taking down drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This activity has been there before, all the relevant air defense systems are working quite effectively. Of course, the specifics of this terrorist activity, because most of it is aimed simply at residential buildings and residential facilities, may not always allow to avoid some minor damage, but nevertheless we must admit that the air defense works and all the necessary protection systems work effectively," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on a journalist's remark about more frequent drone attacks.