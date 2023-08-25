https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-air-defense-systems-intercept-ukrainian-uav-over-kaluga-region---mod-1112880649.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Intercept Ukrainian UAV Over Kaluga Region - MoD

Russian air defense systems intercepted an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Kaluga Region at about 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russian air defense systems intercepted an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Kaluga Region at about 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. Russia's air defense is working rather effectively against taking down drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday."This activity has been there before, all the relevant air defense systems are working quite effectively. Of course, the specifics of this terrorist activity, because most of it is aimed simply at residential buildings and residential facilities, may not always allow to avoid some minor damage, but nevertheless we must admit that the air defense works and all the necessary protection systems work effectively," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on a journalist's remark about more frequent drone attacks.

