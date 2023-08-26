https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/swedish-pm-rules-out-ban-on-burning-of-religious-texts-after-denmarks-move-1112907665.html

Swedish PM Rules Out Ban on Burning of Religious Texts After Denmark's Move

Sweden has no plans to ban the burning of religious texts, as Denmark seeks to do, because it would require amending the kingdom's constitution, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said.

Sweden has no plans to ban the burning of religious texts, as Denmark seeks to do, because it would require amending the kingdom's constitution, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said.On August 18, the Swedish authorities said they would review the public order law that permits Quran-burning protests in the country. Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said that a public gathering could be banned if public order or safety were endangered. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Sweden as well as Denmark in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to give them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy after a burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

