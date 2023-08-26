International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian FPV Attack Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Troops
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian forces hiding in a trench.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone striking Ukrainian servicemen hiding in a trench. One of the soldiers can be seen shooting, seemingly in an attempt to get the kamikaze drone coming his way. But his assault rifle proves to be ineffective - the UAV rams into the Ukrainian trenches, exploding spectacularly.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
Watch Russian FPV Attack Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Troops

12:53 GMT 26.08.2023
All materials
