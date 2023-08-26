https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/watch-russian-fpv-attack-drone-eliminate-ukrainian-troops-1112908638.html
Watch Russian FPV Attack Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russian FPV Attack Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Troops
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian forces hiding in a trench.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone striking Ukrainian servicemen hiding in a trench. One of the soldiers can be seen shooting, seemingly in an attempt to get the kamikaze drone coming his way. But his assault rifle proves to be ineffective - the UAV rams into the Ukrainian trenches, exploding spectacularly.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
The Russian Armed Forces skillfully use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during the special military operation to accomplish assigned tasks without losing military personnel.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone
striking Ukrainian servicemen hiding in a trench. One of the soldiers can be seen shooting, seemingly in an attempt to get the kamikaze drone coming his way. But his assault rifle proves to be ineffective - the UAV rams into the Ukrainian trenches, exploding spectacularly.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.