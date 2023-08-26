https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/watch-russian-fpv-attack-drone-eliminate-ukrainian-troops-1112908638.html

Watch Russian FPV Attack Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Troops

A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian forces hiding in a trench.

A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian FPV attack drone striking Ukrainian servicemen hiding in a trench. One of the soldiers can be seen shooting, seemingly in an attempt to get the kamikaze drone coming his way. But his assault rifle proves to be ineffective - the UAV rams into the Ukrainian trenches, exploding spectacularly.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.

