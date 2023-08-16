https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/watch-russian-drones-destroy-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-manpower-1112645697.html

Watch Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Manpower

Watch Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Manpower

Russian Armed Forces use skilfully unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), completing assigned tasks without losses in the military personnel. High-precision strikes leave Ukrainian troops no chances to continue their so-called 'counteroffensive'. While the drone operators are far away, UAVs stream a first-person view (FPV) of the environment.

2023-08-16T16:50+0000

2023-08-16T16:50+0000

2023-08-16T16:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

drone warfare

ukrainian crisis

russian army

russia

ukraine

russian forces

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112638730_32:0:1664:918_1920x0_80_0_0_069503999a91ddef24149204948914fe.png

Russia's Defense Ministry has published a clip showing two FPV drones wreaking havoc on Ukrainian servicemen and a tank.Amid the much-touted failing counteroffensive of the Kiev regime, Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses and are unable to retake the initiative. NATO-supplied military equipment is of little help to Ukrainian forces, who are struggling to attack and unwilling to sacrifice themselves for the corrupt Kiev regime.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FPV Drones Destroy Enemy Armored Vehicles and Manpower in the Special Military Op Zone Russian FPV Drones Destroy Enemy Armored Vehicles and Manpower in the Special Military Op Zone 2023-08-16T16:50+0000 true PT0M56S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone warfare, russian drones, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, unmanned aerial vehicles, uav, fpv drones, russian military, kamikaze drone, drone attack