Watch Russian Drones Destroy Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Manpower
Russian Armed Forces use skilfully unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), completing assigned tasks without losses in the military personnel. High-precision strikes leave Ukrainian troops no chances to continue their so-called 'counteroffensive'. While the drone operators are far away, UAVs stream a first-person view (FPV) of the environment.
Russia's Defense Ministry has published a clip showing two FPV drones wreaking havoc on Ukrainian servicemen and a tank.Amid the much-touted failing counteroffensive of the Kiev regime, Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses and are unable to retake the initiative. NATO-supplied military equipment is of little help to Ukrainian forces, who are struggling to attack and unwilling to sacrifice themselves for the corrupt Kiev regime.
2023-08-16T16:50+0000
