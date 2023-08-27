https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/chinese-newspaper-calls-on-british-museum-to-return-looted-artifacts-after-theft-scandal-1112935473.html
Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal
Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal
A prominent Chinese newspaper called for the return of cultural artifacts it looted during colonials times.
2023-08-27T19:15+0000
2023-08-27T19:15+0000
2023-08-27T19:15+0000
world
british museum
united kingdom (uk)
london
global times
china
parthenon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106060229_0:205:2913:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_670b137481bbc668e864472ac206eb87.jpg
The state-run daily argued in an op-ed that the recent theft of artifacts from the museum's storeroom shined a light on its failure to live up to the UK government’s claim that foreign treasures "are better protected" in the museum than in their countries of origin. The daily estimated that the museum owned about 23,000 pieces of cultural relics from China. Of them, some 2,000 items have reportedly been on display for a long time. China is the latest country to demand that the British give back what was stolen from it or obtained by fraudulent means during colonial times. Greece has recently renewed its calls for the return of Parthenon marbles, only to be accused of "blatant opportunism" by British lawmakers. The British Museum, dubbed by critics as the world's largest receiver of stolen goods, admitted this week that some 2,000 items from its collection, mostly gems and jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, were "missing, stolen or damaged." Some of them have reportedly showed up on eBay.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/british-museum-director-resigns-amid-scandal-over-stolen-artifacts-1112896023.html
united kingdom (uk)
london
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106060229_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2faf83ab7bbd9ec0de77ec5bd2b08b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
british museum, looted artifacts, who owns ancient artifacts? china calls for return of artifacts, greece wants parthenon back
british museum, looted artifacts, who owns ancient artifacts? china calls for return of artifacts, greece wants parthenon back
Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China’s Global Times newspaper called on the British Museum on Sunday to give back thousands of looted Chinese relics over concerns that the London museum could no longer guarantee their safety.
The state-run daily argued in an op-ed that the recent theft of artifacts from the museum's storeroom shined a light on its failure to live up to the UK government’s claim that foreign treasures "are better protected" in the museum than in their countries of origin.
"We urge the British government to cooperate in the legal and other procedures to facilitate the process, which will be a test and verification of Britain's sincerity in clearing the colonial stain and making amends for its historical sins," the article read.
The daily estimated that the museum owned about 23,000 pieces of cultural relics from China. Of them, some 2,000 items have reportedly been on display for a long time.
China is the latest country to demand that the British give back what was stolen from it or obtained by fraudulent means during colonial times. Greece has recently renewed its calls for the return of Parthenon marbles, only to be accused of "blatant opportunism" by British lawmakers.
The British Museum, dubbed by critics as the world's largest receiver of stolen goods, admitted this week that some 2,000 items from its collection, mostly gems and jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, were "missing, stolen or damaged." Some of them have reportedly showed up on eBay.