International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/chinese-newspaper-calls-on-british-museum-to-return-looted-artifacts-after-theft-scandal-1112935473.html
Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal
Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal
A prominent Chinese newspaper called for the return of cultural artifacts it looted during colonials times.
2023-08-27T19:15+0000
2023-08-27T19:15+0000
world
british museum
united kingdom (uk)
london
global times
china
parthenon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106060229_0:205:2913:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_670b137481bbc668e864472ac206eb87.jpg
The state-run daily argued in an op-ed that the recent theft of artifacts from the museum's storeroom shined a light on its failure to live up to the UK government’s claim that foreign treasures "are better protected" in the museum than in their countries of origin. The daily estimated that the museum owned about 23,000 pieces of cultural relics from China. Of them, some 2,000 items have reportedly been on display for a long time. China is the latest country to demand that the British give back what was stolen from it or obtained by fraudulent means during colonial times. Greece has recently renewed its calls for the return of Parthenon marbles, only to be accused of "blatant opportunism" by British lawmakers. The British Museum, dubbed by critics as the world's largest receiver of stolen goods, admitted this week that some 2,000 items from its collection, mostly gems and jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, were "missing, stolen or damaged." Some of them have reportedly showed up on eBay.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/british-museum-director-resigns-amid-scandal-over-stolen-artifacts-1112896023.html
united kingdom (uk)
london
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106060229_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2faf83ab7bbd9ec0de77ec5bd2b08b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
british museum, looted artifacts, who owns ancient artifacts? china calls for return of artifacts, greece wants parthenon back
british museum, looted artifacts, who owns ancient artifacts? china calls for return of artifacts, greece wants parthenon back

Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal

19:15 GMT 27.08.2023
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisA passenger walks past copies of some of the Parthenon Sculptures displayed in the British Museum, at the Acropolis Metro station in Athens, on Thursday, June 11, 2009.
A passenger walks past copies of some of the Parthenon Sculptures displayed in the British Museum, at the Acropolis Metro station in Athens, on Thursday, June 11, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China’s Global Times newspaper called on the British Museum on Sunday to give back thousands of looted Chinese relics over concerns that the London museum could no longer guarantee their safety.
The state-run daily argued in an op-ed that the recent theft of artifacts from the museum's storeroom shined a light on its failure to live up to the UK government’s claim that foreign treasures "are better protected" in the museum than in their countries of origin.
"We urge the British government to cooperate in the legal and other procedures to facilitate the process, which will be a test and verification of Britain's sincerity in clearing the colonial stain and making amends for its historical sins," the article read.
The daily estimated that the museum owned about 23,000 pieces of cultural relics from China. Of them, some 2,000 items have reportedly been on display for a long time.
China is the latest country to demand that the British give back what was stolen from it or obtained by fraudulent means during colonial times. Greece has recently renewed its calls for the return of Parthenon marbles, only to be accused of "blatant opportunism" by British lawmakers.
A woman takes a pictures of a newly placed male head on the frieze of the Acropolis museum during a ceremony for the repatriation of three sculpture fragments, in Athens, Friday, March 24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Beyond Politics
British Museum Director Resigns Amid Scandal Over Stolen Artifacts
25 August, 18:05 GMT
The British Museum, dubbed by critics as the world's largest receiver of stolen goods, admitted this week that some 2,000 items from its collection, mostly gems and jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, were "missing, stolen or damaged." Some of them have reportedly showed up on eBay.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала