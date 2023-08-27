https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/chinese-newspaper-calls-on-british-museum-to-return-looted-artifacts-after-theft-scandal-1112935473.html

Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal

Chinese Newspaper Calls On British Museum to Return Looted Artifacts After Theft Scandal

A prominent Chinese newspaper called for the return of cultural artifacts it looted during colonials times.

2023-08-27T19:15+0000

2023-08-27T19:15+0000

2023-08-27T19:15+0000

world

british museum

united kingdom (uk)

london

global times

china

parthenon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106060229_0:205:2913:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_670b137481bbc668e864472ac206eb87.jpg

The state-run daily argued in an op-ed that the recent theft of artifacts from the museum's storeroom shined a light on its failure to live up to the UK government’s claim that foreign treasures "are better protected" in the museum than in their countries of origin. The daily estimated that the museum owned about 23,000 pieces of cultural relics from China. Of them, some 2,000 items have reportedly been on display for a long time. China is the latest country to demand that the British give back what was stolen from it or obtained by fraudulent means during colonial times. Greece has recently renewed its calls for the return of Parthenon marbles, only to be accused of "blatant opportunism" by British lawmakers. The British Museum, dubbed by critics as the world's largest receiver of stolen goods, admitted this week that some 2,000 items from its collection, mostly gems and jewelry dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, were "missing, stolen or damaged." Some of them have reportedly showed up on eBay.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/british-museum-director-resigns-amid-scandal-over-stolen-artifacts-1112896023.html

united kingdom (uk)

london

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

british museum, looted artifacts, who owns ancient artifacts? china calls for return of artifacts, greece wants parthenon back