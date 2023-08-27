International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/eu-to-launch-civil-military-mission-in-west-africa-in-fall---reports-1112931915.html
EU to Launch Civil-Military Mission in West Africa in Fall - Reports
EU to Launch Civil-Military Mission in West Africa in Fall - Reports
The European Union plans to launch an advisory and capacity-building mission in West Africa in fall that allegedly aims to roll back Islamist militancy on the Gulf of Guinea coast
2023-08-27T16:54+0000
2023-08-27T16:54+0000
world
west africa
european union (eu)
ghana
benin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107454899_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_592a7f74a829f32b0127241b399b1c7c.jpg
EU foreign ministers will announce the start of the "civil-military" mission at a meeting in Luxembourg in October, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper has learned. The area of operation will reportedly span Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire. The governments of Benin and Ghana have already sent formal invitations. Senior EU diplomats who are familiar with the planning told the German paper that the mission stems from "concerns of the EU that jihadist groups could extend their activities in Western Africa from the Sahel region to the southern coastal countries off the Gulf of Guinea." The mission will comprise police and military personnel whose number is still to be determined. Other goals include anti-terrorist operational preparedness training, technical assistance and confidence-building in the local security sectors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/niger-military-leaders-give-french-german--us-ambassadors-48-hours-to-leave-country-1112900038.html
west africa
ghana
benin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107454899_25:0:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_037129ed73dcaac888f1650a4e53e3ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu to launch civil-military mission in west africa
eu to launch civil-military mission in west africa

EU to Launch Civil-Military Mission in West Africa in Fall - Reports

16:54 GMT 27.08.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis JolySoldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union plans to launch an advisory and capacity-building mission in West Africa in fall that allegedly aims to roll back Islamist militancy on the Gulf of Guinea coast, media reported Sunday.
EU foreign ministers will announce the start of the "civil-military" mission at a meeting in Luxembourg in October, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper has learned.
The area of operation will reportedly span Ghana, Togo, Benin and Cote d'Ivoire. The governments of Benin and Ghana have already sent formal invitations.
Senior EU diplomats who are familiar with the planning told the German paper that the mission stems from "concerns of the EU that jihadist groups could extend their activities in Western Africa from the Sahel region to the southern coastal countries off the Gulf of Guinea."
Abdourahmane Tchiani - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Africa
Niger Military Leaders Give French Ambassador 48 Hours to Leave Country
25 August, 22:23 GMT
The mission will comprise police and military personnel whose number is still to be determined. Other goals include anti-terrorist operational preparedness training, technical assistance and confidence-building in the local security sectors.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала