https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/former-italian-prime-minister-says-natos-strategy-on-ukraine-failed-1112922130.html
Former Italian Prime Minister Says NATO’s Strategy on Ukraine Failed
Former Italian Prime Minister Says NATO’s Strategy on Ukraine Failed
NATO's strategy regarding the conflict in Ukraine has not led to the outcome desired by the alliance, and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia have not crippled its economy, former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the opposition 5 Stelle (Five Star) Movement party, Giuseppe Conte, said.
2023-08-27T08:14+0000
2023-08-27T08:14+0000
2023-08-27T08:14+0000
world
giuseppe conte
russia
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110133549_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a3299728cdaf6e3abfb289c7eed4ccae.jpg
"The strategy pursued so far in NATO, based on constant military supplies to Ukraine and the escalation logic, has not resulted in the desired military defeat of Russia. Quite the opposite. There was no defeat of the Russian army in Bakhmut [Artemovsk], no disintegration of its military units, no retreat during the Ukrainian counteroffensive," Conte said on social media on Saturday. The economic sanctions imposed on Russia "did not lead to its bankruptcy and did not undermine its economy," he added, noting that the possibility of internal destabilization in Russia had collapsed "in the face of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's strengthening leadership and growing domestic consensus," and that Western policies had not led to Russia's isolation. In his opinion, the Ukraine conflict has "exposed the European Union's inability to develop an effective common strategy and to exercise independent political and economic leadership," he noted, adding that, in his opinion, the European leaders were subordinate to the United States. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for protection from Ukrainian troops. Since then, the EU imposed 11 packages of sanctions against Russia, and have been supplying Ukraine with arms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/f-16s-for-ukraine-cant-carry-storm-shadows-experts-say-mishap-more-of-same-from-nato-1112795859.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110133549_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_447687f69376dc2fa0a21ee7ad45bebe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato's strategy, conflict in ukraine, giuseppe conte, economic sanctions
nato's strategy, conflict in ukraine, giuseppe conte, economic sanctions
Former Italian Prime Minister Says NATO’s Strategy on Ukraine Failed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's strategy regarding the conflict in Ukraine has not led to the outcome desired by the alliance, and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia have not crippled its economy, former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the opposition 5 Stelle (Five Star) Movement party, Giuseppe Conte, said.
"The strategy pursued so far in NATO, based on constant military supplies to Ukraine and the escalation logic, has not resulted in the desired military defeat of Russia. Quite the opposite. There was no defeat of the Russian army in Bakhmut [Artemovsk], no disintegration of its military units, no retreat during the Ukrainian counteroffensive," Conte said on social media on Saturday.
The economic sanctions imposed on Russia "did not lead to its bankruptcy and did not undermine its economy," he added, noting that the possibility of internal destabilization in Russia had collapsed "in the face of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's strengthening leadership and growing domestic consensus," and that Western policies had not led to Russia's isolation.
"The isolation of Russia has by no means become a reality. On the contrary. The 15th summit of the BRICS group, led by Russia and China, has just wrapped up, with the concrete prospect of its further expansion in 2024, which will cover 45% of the world's population and 38.2% of global GDP," Conte said.
In his opinion, the Ukraine conflict has "exposed the European Union's inability to develop an effective common strategy and to exercise independent political and economic leadership," he noted, adding that, in his opinion, the European leaders were subordinate to the United States.
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for protection from Ukrainian troops
. Since then, the EU imposed 11 packages of sanctions against Russia, and have been supplying Ukraine with arms.