https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/ukraines-pilots-wont-be-competent-to-fly-f-16s-let-alone-boost-kievs-offensive-1112907390.html

Ukraine's Pilots 'Won't Be Competent to Fly F-16s,' Let Alone Boost Kiev's Offensive

Ukraine's Pilots 'Won't Be Competent to Fly F-16s,' Let Alone Boost Kiev's Offensive

After just six months of language, and six months of flight school, Ukraine’s pilots will not be fully competent to fly American-made F-17 fighter jets, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

2023-08-26T14:07+0000

2023-08-26T14:07+0000

2023-08-26T14:07+0000

us

ukraine

f-16

us f-16

f-16 fighter jet

pentagon

karen kwiatkowski

nato

f-35

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg

After just six months of language, and six months of flight school, Ukraine’s pilots will not be fully competent to fly NATO-gifted American-made F-16 fighter jets, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.In the latest development, the Pentagon’s press secretary, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, revealed that Ukrainians would be training to fly and maintain F-16 fighter jets in the coming months on US soil starting in October after their English language training in September. The scheme is to be implemented at the Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona, facilitated by the Air National Guard's 162nd Wing. Estimates suggesting that a foreign pilot would be able to operate an F16 fighter jet after an intense training period of six to eight months would only work in the case of an American pilot who has already been through US basic flight school, Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, suggested.However, the proposed timeline should be quite successful, the expert added, if “the goal is not to produce proficient and fully competent pilots, who can immediately add value in a combined defensive (and possibly offensive) sea-land-air operation against a competent and seasoned enemy.”Language HandicapApart from the actual plane-operating skills, the other problem facing the Ukrainian pilots aspiring to fly US-made F-16s is the language barrier. Ukrainian pilots will be receiving language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to ensure that have “sufficient language skills” to understand "complexities and specialized English required to fly the aircraft," Ryder said on Thursday.If the initial English language skills fall short of being satisfactory, a “separate preparatory language class in advance of any practical training, and continual augmented language study while in flight school is expected,” Karen Kwiatkowski clarified.Accordingly, bearing in mind this language "handicap," the US will likely use it to "slow walk the actual F-16 training," she said, adding:Ukraine has been increasingly resorting to terror tactics against its own troops amid the huge losses and plummeting morale that the faltering counteroffensive has resulted in. So there has been speculation that foreign mercenaries, like those currently fighting on the ground, could be recruited to fly the F-16s.“I suspect that finding F-16 pilots who are ready to fly any F-16s provided to Ukraine will be no problem at all. Again - the key way the US can delay delivery of F-16s is using 'training Ukrainian pilots,'" said Kwiatkowski.The US and its NATO allies have already committed billions' worth of military support to Ukraine, and weighing in on how much the aforementioned pilots' training will cost, Karen Kwiatkowski elaborated:For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been clamoring for F-16 fighter jets from his patrons in the West. The Biden administration held off on complying with the request, arguing that learning both to fly and logistically support the advanced craft was no easy feat. Furthermore, there were ostensibly worries on Capitol Hill that signing off on such deliveries could escalate tensions with Russia.However, as has been the case throughout NATO’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, these considerations were finally quashed. Joe Biden announced at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan that the US would enter a joint effort with allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, with the training taking place in Europe.Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has since stated that her country would send 19 F-16s to Kiev, but only after receiving new F-35 jet fighters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that the Netherlands had pledged to supply another 42. Norway will also provide F-16s, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on August 24.Amid reports that Norway intends to join Denmark and the Netherlands in providing Ukraine with F-16s, Karen Kwiatkowski found it hard to believe that other countries would be eager to join them in doing this.Moscow has vowed to account for the deployment of F-16s into its military strategy, and warned that such an "escalation scenario" carries "enormous risks" for the West. Washington and its NATO allies are creating risks of direct confrontation with Russia, and this could lead to catastrophic consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. He added that Moscow would consider the delivery of nuclear-capable F-16s to Kiev as a threat from the West.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/voila-we-have-air-power-f-16-transfers-to-ukraine-will-take-years-to-produce-results-1112766548.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/f-16s-for-ukraine-cant-carry-storm-shadows-experts-say-mishap-more-of-same-from-nato-1112795859.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/rfk-jr-says-sending-f-16-fighter-jets-to-kiev-poses-threat-to-ukraine-humanity-1112735865.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/mig-35-vs-f-16-russian-veteran-pilot-explains-which-plane-would-win-in-a-dogfight-1112552714.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

f-16, f-16s, f-16 jet fighters to ukraine,