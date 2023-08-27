https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/greek-foreign-minister-to-visit-turkiye-on-september-5---foreign-ministry-1112926113.html
Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Turkiye on September 5 - Foreign Ministry
"George Gerapetritis, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, will pay a working visit to [Turkiye] on September 5, 2023, to hold talks with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of [Turkey]. The two Ministers will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues," the ministry said. The visit comes after the leaders of Greece and Turkiye flagged plans to mend ties between the estranged neighbors. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, citing sources in the government, that the leaders agreed on a framework for further communication. NATO allies Greece and Turkiye have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes, primarily in the Aegean Sea. Erdogan refused to communicate with Mitsotakis in May 2022, accusing him of violating agreements. However, immediately after the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, Mitsotakis called Erdogan and vowed assistance in overcoming its consequences. In turn, Turkey expressed condolences after a deadly railroad accident in Greece.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis will visit Ankara on September 5 and meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"George Gerapetritis, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, will pay a working visit to [Turkiye] on September 5, 2023, to hold talks with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of [Turkey]. The two Ministers will discuss bilateral relations and regional issues," the ministry said.
The visit comes after the leaders of Greece and Turkiye flagged plans to mend ties between the estranged neighbors.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July on the sidelines of the NATO summit
in Vilnius. The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported, citing sources in the government, that the leaders agreed on a framework for further communication.
NATO allies Greece and Turkiye have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes, primarily in the Aegean Sea. Erdogan refused to communicate with Mitsotakis in May 2022, accusing him of violating agreements. However, immediately after the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, Mitsotakis called Erdogan and vowed assistance in overcoming its consequences. In turn, Turkey expressed condolences after a deadly railroad accident in Greece.