Iranian Defense Ministry Says European Countries Want to Buy Iranian Drones - Reports

A spokesperson for the Iranian Defense Ministry reportedly said that Western countries want to buy their drones while remaining anonymous.

Many countries that have expressed a desire to buy drones wish to remain anonymous, the report said. Iran is ready to export drones after its domestic needs are met, the news agency reported, adding that Tehran will send drones if "political and security considerations" do not apply to a potential customer and there is confidence that the drones will not be intended for inappropriate use. Iran has been manufacturing drones since the 1980s, but the issue became a subject of public focus last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled the possibility of including Iran's drone operators in the sanctions list.

