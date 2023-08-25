https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/iran-launches-large-scale-electronic-warfare-drills---reports-1112892967.html
The Iranian armed forces have launched a large-scale warfare exercise, involving drones and aircraft, to test various ground- and air-based electronic warfare systems and assess their performance, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
The drills dubbed Separ-e Hafezan-e Velayat 1402 (the Shield of the Guardians of Jurisprudence) are being conducted in the country's center, the media noted. As part of the exercise, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Iranian air force, including fighters, are carrying means of airborne electronic warfare, while electronic defense systems are conducting passive defense and anti-drone operations, the report said. Micro aerial vehicles are also engaged in the drills, providing radar protection, jamming and "deception" of potential enemy radars. In addition, the news agency mentioned that combat helicopters and Ababil-3,4,5 and Kaman-12 drones had been deployed to participate in the war game as well.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have launched a large-scale warfare exercise, involving drones and aircraft, to test various ground- and air-based electronic warfare systems and assess their performance, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
The drills dubbed Separ-e Hafezan-e Velayat 1402 (the Shield of the Guardians of Jurisprudence) are being conducted in the country's center, the media noted.
As part of the exercise, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles
of the Iranian air force, including fighters, are carrying means of airborne electronic warfare, while electronic defense systems are conducting passive defense and anti-drone operations, the report said.
Micro aerial vehicles
are also engaged in the drills, providing radar protection, jamming and "deception" of potential enemy radars. In addition, the news agency mentioned that combat helicopters and Ababil-3,4,5 and Kaman-12 drones had been deployed to participate in the war game as well.