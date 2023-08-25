International
Ten Bodies, Flight Recorders Found at Plane Crash Site in Russia’s Tver Region
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/iran-launches-large-scale-electronic-warfare-drills---reports-1112892967.html
Iran Launches Large-Scale Electronic Warfare Drills - Reports
Iran Launches Large-Scale Electronic Warfare Drills - Reports
The Iranian armed forces have launched a large-scale warfare exercise, involving drones and aircraft, to test various ground- and air-based electronic warfare systems and assess their performance, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
2023-08-25T16:19+0000
2023-08-25T16:19+0000
military
iran
iranian air force
drone warfare
unmanned aerial vehicle
military drill
military exercise
iranian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099975182_0:236:3071:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_0e51f290ad75dc6e1b55df74b21c2312.jpg
The drills dubbed Separ-e Hafezan-e Velayat 1402 (the Shield of the Guardians of Jurisprudence) are being conducted in the country's center, the media noted. As part of the exercise, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Iranian air force, including fighters, are carrying means of airborne electronic warfare, while electronic defense systems are conducting passive defense and anti-drone operations, the report said. Micro aerial vehicles are also engaged in the drills, providing radar protection, jamming and "deception" of potential enemy radars. In addition, the news agency mentioned that combat helicopters and Ababil-3,4,5 and Kaman-12 drones had been deployed to participate in the war game as well.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/iran-showcases-latest-achievements-at-defense-industry-exhibition--1112838705.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099975182_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48a82788710d6aacda9217926cb00073.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
electronic warfare, military drill, iran military exercise, iranian air force, electronic defense systems, micro aerial vehicles, anti-drone operations, drone warfare, drone war, unmanned aerial vehicle, uav, iranian drone, mohajer-10, kaman-12, ababil-3, iranian combat helicopters, guardians of jurisprudence
electronic warfare, military drill, iran military exercise, iranian air force, electronic defense systems, micro aerial vehicles, anti-drone operations, drone warfare, drone war, unmanned aerial vehicle, uav, iranian drone, mohajer-10, kaman-12, ababil-3, iranian combat helicopters, guardians of jurisprudence

Iran Launches Large-Scale Electronic Warfare Drills - Reports

16:19 GMT 25.08.2023
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyИранские военные учения с применением беспилотников
Иранские военные учения с применением беспилотников - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have launched a large-scale warfare exercise, involving drones and aircraft, to test various ground- and air-based electronic warfare systems and assess their performance, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.
The drills dubbed Separ-e Hafezan-e Velayat 1402 (the Shield of the Guardians of Jurisprudence) are being conducted in the country's center, the media noted.
As part of the exercise, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Iranian air force, including fighters, are carrying means of airborne electronic warfare, while electronic defense systems are conducting passive defense and anti-drone operations, the report said.
Micro aerial vehicles are also engaged in the drills, providing radar protection, jamming and "deception" of potential enemy radars. In addition, the news agency mentioned that combat helicopters and Ababil-3,4,5 and Kaman-12 drones had been deployed to participate in the war game as well.
A picture shows Iran's defence industry achievements exhibition, on August 23, 2023 in Tehran. Iran unveiled on August 22 its latest domestically built drone that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, state media reported. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Multimedia
Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition
Yesterday, 09:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала