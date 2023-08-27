International
Russian Film Festival Opens in China on Sunday
Russian Film Festival Opens in China on Sunday
A week-long Russian Film Festival will open in China on Sunday, offering free offline screenings organized by the Russian state movie agency Roskino, with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry and the China Film Art Research Center.
This will be the first time that the Russian Film Festival project will split screenings among three cities of the host country. The movie marathon will start in Heihe and move to Beijing on August 29, where the event's official opening ceremony will take place the same day. The last leg will take place in Suzhou from September 1-3. A delegation of Russian filmmakers will also hold cooperation talks with their Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the festival. The six movies on display will include disaster film "Three Minutes of Silence" by Boris Khlebnikov, sport dramas "Bull Terrier" by Vasiliy Bystrov, "Nachat snachala" (Start Over) by Irina Gobozashvili, and "Eleven Silent Men" by Alexey Pimanov, crime drama "In Limbo" by Aleksandr Khant and Philipp Yuryev's road movie "The Whaler Boy," the winner of the GdA Director's Award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
Russian Film Festival Opens in China on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A week-long Russian Film Festival will open in China on Sunday, offering free offline screenings organized by the Russian state movie agency Roskino, with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry and the China Film Art Research Center.
This will be the first time that the Russian Film Festival project will split screenings among three cities of the host country. The movie marathon will start in Heihe and move to Beijing on August 29, where the event's official opening ceremony will take place the same day. The last leg will take place in Suzhou from September 1-3. A delegation of Russian filmmakers will also hold cooperation talks with their Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the festival.
The six movies on display will include disaster film "Three Minutes of Silence" by Boris Khlebnikov, sport dramas "Bull Terrier" by Vasiliy Bystrov, "Nachat snachala" (Start Over) by Irina Gobozashvili, and "Eleven Silent Men" by Alexey Pimanov, crime drama "In Limbo" by Aleksandr Khant and Philipp Yuryev's road movie "The Whaler Boy," the winner of the GdA Director's Award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
