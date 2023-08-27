International
Russia's Lavrov Predicts Stronger BRICS Standing in G20 After Expansion
Russia’s Lavrov Predicts Stronger BRICS Standing in G20 After Expansion
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that BRICS members will have greater sway in the G20 after adding new members.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112846077_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c577a09ced90ca59df0be988b817c9d3.jpg
This week’s summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa culminated with the sending of official invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group. The Russian diplomat said G20 was beginning to look like a combination of G7 Plus and BRICS Plus members. Russia will coordinate its position on global affairs with the new BRICS nations, including at other international forums, he added.The next G20 summit is scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi, India.
Russia’s Lavrov Predicts Stronger BRICS Standing in G20 After Expansion

22:39 GMT 27.08.2023
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile and President of China Xi Jinping attend a meeting during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov predicts that the BRICS club of emerging economies will have a greater sway in G20 after adding new members.
This week’s summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa culminated with the sending of official invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group.
"Of course, the standing of an expanded BRICS in G20 will strengthen with the participation of Saudi Arabia and Argentina," he told a television show aired Sunday.
The Russian diplomat said G20 was beginning to look like a combination of G7 Plus and BRICS Plus members. Russia will coordinate its position on global affairs with the new BRICS nations, including at other international forums, he added.
The next G20 summit is scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi, India.
