Russia’s Lavrov Predicts Stronger BRICS Standing in G20 After Expansion

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that BRICS members will have greater sway in the G20 after adding new members.

2023-08-27T22:39+0000

This week’s summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa culminated with the sending of official invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group. The Russian diplomat said G20 was beginning to look like a combination of G7 Plus and BRICS Plus members. Russia will coordinate its position on global affairs with the new BRICS nations, including at other international forums, he added.The next G20 summit is scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi, India.

