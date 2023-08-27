https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/us-airstrikes-kill-13-al-shabab-militants-in-somalia---us-africa-command-1112936480.html

US Airstrikes Kill 13 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia - US Africa Command

The US Africa Command said that they carried out an airstrike at the request of the Somalian government, killing 13 militants.

The statement stated that the strike hit the target 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) northwest of the city of Kismayo. Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based jihadist militant group linked to al-Qaeda* terrorist group. It wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.The United States has an estimated 450 troops stationed in Somalia, most stationed at Baledogle Airfield, roughly 56 miles from the capital Mogadishu.al-Qaeda is banned in Russia for terrorism

