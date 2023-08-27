International
US Airstrikes Kill 13 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia - US Africa Command
US Airstrikes Kill 13 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia - US Africa Command
The US Africa Command said that they carried out an airstrike at the request of the Somalian government, killing 13 militants.
2023-08-27T23:08+0000
2023-08-27T23:08+0000
The statement stated that the strike hit the target 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) northwest of the city of Kismayo. Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based jihadist militant group linked to al-Qaeda* terrorist group. It wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.The United States has an estimated 450 troops stationed in Somalia, most stationed at Baledogle Airfield, roughly 56 miles from the capital Mogadishu.al-Qaeda is banned in Russia for terrorism
US Airstrikes Kill 13 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia - US Africa Command

23:08 GMT 27.08.2023
Mogadishu
Mogadishu - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
© Wikipedia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Africa Command said on Sunday that at the request of the Somalian government, the US armed forces carried out an airstrike against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which resulted in the death of 13 militants of the group.
The statement stated that the strike hit the target 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) northwest of the city of Kismayo.
"The collective self-defense airstrike was conducted in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, in support of Somali National Army forces who were engaged by the terrorist organization. Working with the Somali National Army, US Africa Command’s initial assessment is that the airstrike killed 13 al Shabaab fighters and that no civilians were injured or killed," the command said in a statement.
Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based jihadist militant group linked to al-Qaeda* terrorist group. It wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.
The United States has an estimated 450 troops stationed in Somalia, most stationed at Baledogle Airfield, roughly 56 miles from the capital Mogadishu.
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, provide security for a 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules during loading and unloading operations at an unidentified location in Somalia Friday, July 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Americas
US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Troops From Somalia
27 April, 21:25 GMT
al-Qaeda is banned in Russia for terrorism
