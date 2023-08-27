International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/watch-russian-artillery-using-uavs-to-spot-and-destroy-concealed-ukrainian-forces-1112926342.html
Watch Russian Artillery Using UAVs to Spot and Destroy Concealed Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Artillery Using UAVs to Spot and Destroy Concealed Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukranian troops in a wooded area and helped direct artillery fire.
2023-08-27T13:55+0000
2023-08-27T13:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
uav
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1b/1112927609_96:0:1280:666_1920x0_80_0_0_8ed8c8f49c23a28d950955910e319520.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukrainian troops in a wooded area and helping direct artillery fire. The clip shows a slight movement among the trees, which reveals the enemy activity. The drone transmits coordinates for the strike to Russian forces, and after mere moments, the troops are ready to hit the stronghold.As a result of the precise strikes, the stronghold was destroyed and the Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian UAVs spot and eliminate Ukrainian servicemen hiding in dense bushes
Russian UAVs spot and eliminate Ukrainian servicemen hiding in dense bushes
2023-08-27T13:55+0000
true
PT0M14S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1b/1112927609_244:0:1132:666_1920x0_80_0_0_ade6ebd327ffdaacdc278f9b6f13649e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian uav, ukrainian forces, artillery fire
russian uav, ukrainian forces, artillery fire

Watch Russian Artillery Using UAVs to Spot and Destroy Concealed Ukrainian Forces

13:55 GMT 27.08.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter proved useless in helping Kiev meet its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukrainian troops in a wooded area and helping direct artillery fire. The clip shows a slight movement among the trees, which reveals the enemy activity. The drone transmits coordinates for the strike to Russian forces, and after mere moments, the troops are ready to hit the stronghold.
As a result of the precise strikes, the stronghold was destroyed and the Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала