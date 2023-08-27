https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/watch-russian-artillery-using-uavs-to-spot-and-destroy-concealed-ukrainian-forces-1112926342.html
Watch Russian Artillery Using UAVs to Spot and Destroy Concealed Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Artillery Using UAVs to Spot and Destroy Concealed Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukranian troops in a wooded area and helped direct artillery fire.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukrainian troops in a wooded area and helping direct artillery fire. The clip shows a slight movement among the trees, which reveals the enemy activity. The drone transmits coordinates for the strike to Russian forces, and after mere moments, the troops are ready to hit the stronghold.As a result of the precise strikes, the stronghold was destroyed and the Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.
In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter proved useless in helping Kiev meet its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukrainian troops in a wooded area and helping direct artillery fire. The clip shows a slight movement among the trees, which reveals the enemy activity. The drone transmits coordinates for the strike to Russian forces, and after mere moments, the troops are ready to hit the stronghold.
As a result of the precise strikes, the stronghold was destroyed and the Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.