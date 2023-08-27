https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/watch-russian-artillery-using-uavs-to-spot-and-destroy-concealed-ukrainian-forces-1112926342.html

Watch Russian Artillery Using UAVs to Spot and Destroy Concealed Ukrainian Forces

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukranian troops in a wooded area and helped direct artillery fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing UAVs spotting Ukrainian troops in a wooded area and helping direct artillery fire. The clip shows a slight movement among the trees, which reveals the enemy activity. The drone transmits coordinates for the strike to Russian forces, and after mere moments, the troops are ready to hit the stronghold.As a result of the precise strikes, the stronghold was destroyed and the Ukrainian servicemen were eliminated.

