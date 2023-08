https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/watch-russian-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1112762543.html

Watch Russian Drones Wipe out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Watch Russian Drones Wipe out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Russian soldiers have been relieving the Ukrainian troops of the armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye region in a smooth manner employing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) which help minimize human losses among Russian servicemen. High-precision strikes conducted by first-person view (FPV) drones disorganize Ukrainian forces leaving them unable to attack.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published video footage showing three FPV drones destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye region. In early June, Ukraine made an attempt to launch a counteroffensive, which resulted in nothing more than severe losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proven to be useless for the Kiev regime which has been disappointing its Western partners. At the same time, Ukrainian troops, tired of sacrificing their lives for Zelensky, have been deserting and surrendering to the Russian Army.

