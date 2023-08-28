EU Eyes Expulsion of French Ambassador From Niger as 'Provocation' That Won't Help Crisis

On July 26, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. France condemned the military takeover, supporting "the legitimate government" of its former colony.

The military, on their part, halted gold and uranium exports to France, blocked French media and denounced several defense pacts with Paris.

Additionally, they demanded in mid-August that French forces leave the country by early September. Mass rallies demanding the complete withdrawal of French troops from Niger have been taking place in the country ever since.