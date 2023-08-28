International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/eu-eyes-expulsion-of-french-ambassador-from-niger-as-provocation-that-wont-help-crisis-1112954132.html
EU Eyes Expulsion of French Ambassador From Niger as 'Provocation' That Won't Help Crisis
EU Eyes Expulsion of French Ambassador From Niger as 'Provocation' That Won't Help Crisis
The EU considers the Nigerien military leaders' decision to order French diplomat Sylvain Itte out of the country a "provocation" that does not contribute to a settlement of the crisis in Niger.
2023-08-28T23:59+0000
2023-08-28T23:58+0000
africa
niger
emmanuel macron
european union (eu)
european external action service (eeas)
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2998:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_62506232daf698dfd3da04714a5bff34.jpg
Last Friday, the Nigerien Foreign Ministry requested Itte to leave the country within 48 hours. Paris said it had taken note of Niger's request, but believes military leadership have no authority to make such decisions. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Itte would remain in Niger despite the rebels' demands. The EU will never recognize the military leadership's government in Niger, the statement also read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/macron-france-to-support-ecowas-military-effort-against-niger-1112950581.html
africa
niger
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112567452_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9926e1e44d9f3f06e71d5ab6efd33f68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, nigerien military takeover, niger,
european union, nigerien military takeover, niger,

EU Eyes Expulsion of French Ambassador From Niger as 'Provocation' That Won't Help Crisis

23:59 GMT 28.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / -Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger
Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union considers the Nigerien military leaders' decision to order French Ambassador Sylvain Itte out of the country a "provocation" that does not contribute to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis in Niger, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday.
Last Friday, the Nigerien Foreign Ministry requested Itte to leave the country within 48 hours. Paris said it had taken note of Niger's request, but believes military leadership have no authority to make such decisions.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Itte would remain in Niger despite the rebels' demands.
"The ... decision to order France's ambassador out of the country is a new provocation that will not contribute to finding a diplomatic settlement of the current crisis. The European Union expresses its full support for France's ambassador," the EEAS said in a statement.
The EU will never recognize the military leadership's government in Niger, the statement also read.
ECOWAS Senegalese troops hold their position in Barra, across from the Gambian capital Banjul - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
World
Macron: France to Support ECOWAS Military Effort Against Niger
18:51 GMT

On July 26, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. France condemned the military takeover, supporting "the legitimate government" of its former colony.

The military, on their part, halted gold and uranium exports to France, blocked French media and denounced several defense pacts with Paris.

Additionally, they demanded in mid-August that French forces leave the country by early September. Mass rallies demanding the complete withdrawal of French troops from Niger have been taking place in the country ever since.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала