EU Eyes Expulsion of French Ambassador From Niger as 'Provocation' That Won't Help Crisis
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union considers the Nigerien military leaders' decision to order French Ambassador Sylvain Itte out of the country a "provocation" that does not contribute to a diplomatic settlement of the crisis in Niger, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday.
Last Friday, the Nigerien Foreign Ministry requested Itte to leave the country within 48 hours. Paris said it had taken note of Niger's request, but believes military leadership have no authority to make such decisions.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Itte would remain in Niger despite the rebels' demands.
"The ... decision to order France's ambassador out of the country is a new provocation that will not contribute to finding a diplomatic settlement of the current crisis. The European Union expresses its full support for France's ambassador," the EEAS said in a statement.
The EU will never recognize the military leadership's government in Niger, the statement also read.
On July 26, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. France condemned the military takeover, supporting "the legitimate government" of its former colony.
The military, on their part, halted gold and uranium exports to France, blocked French media and denounced several defense pacts with Paris.
Additionally, they demanded in mid-August that French forces leave the country by early September. Mass rallies demanding the complete withdrawal of French troops from Niger have been taking place in the country ever since.