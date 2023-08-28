https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/macron-france-to-support-ecowas-military-effort-against-niger-1112950581.html

Macron: France to Support ECOWAS Military Effort Against Niger

28.08.2023

"I often hear from other capitals that France is too much involved in supporting [ousted Nigerien President Mohamed] Bazoum. But what would we do if such a coup took place in Romania or Bulgaria? Would it be right if we just say, 'We were offered a prime minister so we will work with him? We shouldn't dig our heels in, it's not our country.' This is unacceptable," Macron said at the annual conference of France's ambassadors in Paris.Paris will continue to support Bazoum and will not recognize the rebels' government, the French leader said. Neither will the French ambassador leave Niger as was demanded by the military leaders, he said.The French leader reiterated Paris' support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in all its decisions on restoring the constitutional order in Niger.On August 7, acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niger and met with the rebel-appointed chief of staff, Moussa Salaou Barmou, and three of his colonels in Niamey. She described the talks with them as "frank and difficult." On August 19, new US Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon arrived in Niger, but the US Department of State said she would not formally present her credentials due to "the current political crisis" in the country.The takeover occurred in Niger on July 26 during which President Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Following the power shift, the ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. In early August, during a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, ECOWAS leaders agreed to activate a standby force to potentially compel the Nigerien military to reinstate Bazoum. On Friday, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs Abdel-Fatau Musah said that ECOWAS general staff chiefs had agreed on a date for the beginning of military intervention, but would not make it public.

