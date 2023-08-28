International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/japans-1st-lunar-module-launch-postponed-due-to-weather---aerospace-agency-1112937894.html
Japan's 1st Lunar Module Launch Postponed Due to Weather - Aerospace Agency
Japan's 1st Lunar Module Launch Postponed Due to Weather - Aerospace Agency
The launch of Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has been delayed due to weather conditions, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Monday.
2023-08-28T05:16+0000
2023-08-28T05:16+0000
beyond politics
japan
russia
jaxa
h3 rocket
luna-25 (moon-25)
chandrayaan-2
chandrayaan 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108134012_0:0:2560:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_7b3c7619060e1f5ff5d2e57da7fd9fa8.png
Japan's first SLIM lunar module was to be launched on the H-IIA launch vehicle from Tanegashima Space Center. It also could have been the first launch by the agency since the failure of the new H3 rocket in March. JAXA announced the cancellation of the launch 23 minutes before the rocket was expected to take-off.Japan is gearing up to give its moon mission another shot after two uncrewed lunar landers, from Russia and India, were sent into space this August. After the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shared images documenting the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touching down successfully on the lunar surface, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is now hoping to put its own bout of failures behind it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/japan-moonstruck-by-recent-slew-of-missions-seeks-lunar-launch-despite-tokyos-setbacks-1112874533.html
japan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108134012_598:0:2521:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_885a0ddfd91eebc771bca59bfadea8b8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, moon, space, luna-25, moon-25, jaxa
japan, moon, space, luna-25, moon-25, jaxa

Japan's 1st Lunar Module Launch Postponed Due to Weather - Aerospace Agency

05:16 GMT 28.08.2023
© Japan Aerospace Exploration AgencyScreenshot of the Livestream tracking the H3 Rocket's first test flight, moments before it is aborted
Screenshot of the Livestream tracking the H3 Rocket's first test flight, moments before it is aborted - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO, (Sputnik) - The launch of Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has been delayed due to weather conditions, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Monday.
Japan's first SLIM lunar module was to be launched on the H-IIA launch vehicle from Tanegashima Space Center. It also could have been the first launch by the agency since the failure of the new H3 rocket in March.
JAXA announced the cancellation of the launch 23 minutes before the rocket was expected to take-off.
Japan's next generation H3 rocket, carrying the advanced optical satellite Daichi 3, leaves the launch pad at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan on March 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Japan, 'Moonstruck' by Recent Slew of Missions, Seeks Lunar Launch Despite Tokyo's Setbacks
25 August, 08:22 GMT
Japan is gearing up to give its moon mission another shot after two uncrewed lunar landers, from Russia and India, were sent into space this August. After the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shared images documenting the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touching down successfully on the lunar surface, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is now hoping to put its own bout of failures behind it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала