More Than Half of All Americans Worry Over Growing Role of AI in Daily Life - Poll

More than half of all Americans are now more worried by the growing use and power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) rather than excited about its prospects, a new Pew Research Center survey revealed.
"Overall, 52% of Americans say they feel more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence," the Pew Research Center said in a statement published with the survey results on Monday. "Just 10% say they are more excited than concerned, while 36% say they feel an equal mix of these emotions."The share of Americans who are mostly concerned about AI in daily life has risen sharply by 14% in less than two-thirds of a year since December 2022, when 38% expressed this view, the statement said. People who have heard a little about AI are 19% more likely to express concern today than they were in December 2022 and a majority now express greater concern than excitement (58%) about AI’s growing role in daily life, while just 8% report the opposite feeling, according to the statement.
21:48 GMT 28.08.2023
CC0 / / AI Taking over the world
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than half of all Americans are now more worried by the growing use and power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) rather than excited about its prospects, a new Pew Research Center survey revealed.
"Overall, 52% of Americans say they feel more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence," the Pew Research Center said in a statement published with the survey results on Monday. "Just 10% say they are more excited than concerned, while 36% say they feel an equal mix of these emotions."
The share of Americans who are mostly concerned about AI in daily life has risen sharply by 14% in less than two-thirds of a year since December 2022, when 38% expressed this view, the statement said.
"Those who have heard a lot about AI are 16 points more likely now than they were in December 2022 to express greater concern than excitement about it. Among this most aware group, concern now outweighs excitement by 47% to 15%. In December, this margin was 31% to 23%," the statement said.
People who have heard a little about AI are 19% more likely to express concern today than they were in December 2022 and a majority now express greater concern than excitement (58%) about AI’s growing role in daily life, while just 8% report the opposite feeling, according to the statement.
