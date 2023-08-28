https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/more-than-half-of-all-americans-worry-over-growing-role-of-ai-in-daily-life---poll-1112953650.html

More Than Half of All Americans Worry Over Growing Role of AI in Daily Life - Poll

More than half of all Americans are now more worried by the growing use and power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) rather than excited about its prospects, a new Pew Research Center survey revealed.

"Overall, 52% of Americans say they feel more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence," the Pew Research Center said in a statement published with the survey results on Monday. "Just 10% say they are more excited than concerned, while 36% say they feel an equal mix of these emotions."The share of Americans who are mostly concerned about AI in daily life has risen sharply by 14% in less than two-thirds of a year since December 2022, when 38% expressed this view, the statement said. People who have heard a little about AI are 19% more likely to express concern today than they were in December 2022 and a majority now express greater concern than excitement (58%) about AI’s growing role in daily life, while just 8% report the opposite feeling, according to the statement.

