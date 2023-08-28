https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-ukrainian-drone-over-belgorod-region-1112953927.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region
The Russian air defense system destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Russia’s Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On August 28, at about 23:00 Moscow time [20:00 GMT], another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Russian Federation using an aircraft-type drone was thwarted," the ministry said. The foiled attack comes on the heels of multiple thwarted efforts by the Ukrainian regime. Earlier this month, a similar operation was struck down by Russian forces above the Shebekinsky District.Since hostilities kicked off between Ukraine and Russia, the Kiev regime has continued to conduct multiple strikes near civilian populations.
"On August 28, at about 23:00 Moscow time [20:00 GMT], another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Russian Federation using an aircraft-type drone was thwarted," the ministry said.
"The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Belgorod Region."
The foiled attack comes on the heels of multiple thwarted efforts by the Ukrainian regime. Earlier this month, a similar operation
was struck down by Russian forces above the Shebekinsky District.
Since hostilities kicked off between Ukraine and Russia, the Kiev regime has continued to conduct multiple strikes near civilian populations.