https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/russia-prevents-kievs-attempted-uav-attack-drone-destroyed-over-belgorod-region---moscow-1112904726.html

Russia Prevents Kiev's Attempted UAV Attack, Drone Destroyed Over Belgorod Region - Moscow

Russia Prevents Kiev's Attempted UAV Attack, Drone Destroyed Over Belgorod Region - Moscow

The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

2023-08-26T07:33+0000

2023-08-26T07:33+0000

2023-08-26T07:33+0000

russia

defense ministry

russian defense ministry

moscow

russia

kiev

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:377:2731:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_2048ac42b9dcab5de89e5032661b5473.jpg

"On August 26, at about 09:00 Moscow time [06:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities in Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems on duty above the Shebekinsky District of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Moscow in the Istra District of the Moscow Region this night, with no casualties or damage reported.On August 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was attacked early Friday by 42 Ukrainian drones, 33 of them were suppressed by electronic warfare systems, and nine were shot down by air defenses.Since the onset of Russia's special military operation, the Kiev regime has repeatedly sought to carry out drone strikes near civilian populations, which have largely been thwarted by Russian defenses. Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia scrambled fighter jets near the Crimean Peninsula after MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones were spotted in the vicinity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-strikes-down-two-drones-jams-third-uav-dispatched-by-ukraine-to-moscow-1112803920.html

moscow

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev's attempted uav attack, drone destroyed