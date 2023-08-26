https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/russia-prevents-kievs-attempted-uav-attack-drone-destroyed-over-belgorod-region---moscow-1112904726.html
Russia Prevents Kiev's Attempted UAV Attack, Drone Destroyed Over Belgorod Region - Moscow
Russia Prevents Kiev's Attempted UAV Attack, Drone Destroyed Over Belgorod Region - Moscow
The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the defense ministry said on Saturday.
2023-08-26T07:33+0000
2023-08-26T07:33+0000
2023-08-26T07:33+0000
russia
defense ministry
russian defense ministry
moscow
russia
kiev
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:377:2731:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_2048ac42b9dcab5de89e5032661b5473.jpg
"On August 26, at about 09:00 Moscow time [06:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities in Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems on duty above the Shebekinsky District of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Moscow in the Istra District of the Moscow Region this night, with no casualties or damage reported.On August 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was attacked early Friday by 42 Ukrainian drones, 33 of them were suppressed by electronic warfare systems, and nine were shot down by air defenses.Since the onset of Russia's special military operation, the Kiev regime has repeatedly sought to carry out drone strikes near civilian populations, which have largely been thwarted by Russian defenses. Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia scrambled fighter jets near the Crimean Peninsula after MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones were spotted in the vicinity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-strikes-down-two-drones-jams-third-uav-dispatched-by-ukraine-to-moscow-1112803920.html
moscow
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f65f0a2c78f68669e34f303c27f004b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kiev's attempted uav attack, drone destroyed
kiev's attempted uav attack, drone destroyed
Russia Prevents Kiev's Attempted UAV Attack, Drone Destroyed Over Belgorod Region - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the defense ministry said on Saturday.
"On August 26, at about 09:00 Moscow time [06:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on facilities in Russia was thwarted. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems on duty above the Shebekinsky District of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Moscow in the Istra District of the Moscow Region this night, with no casualties or damage reported.
On August 25, the Russian Defense Ministry
said that Russia was attacked early Friday by 42 Ukrainian drones, 33 of them were suppressed by electronic warfare systems, and nine were shot down by air defenses.
Since the onset of Russia's special military operation, the Kiev regime has repeatedly sought to carry out drone strikes near civilian populations, which have largely been thwarted by Russian defenses. Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russia scrambled fighter jets near the Crimean Peninsula after MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones were spotted in the vicinity.