Russia’s Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk Region - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the air defense systems over the Bryansk Region on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 28.08.2023

"Tonight, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted. Two UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Bryansk region," the ministry said.On Sunday, Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk and Kursk regions. That attempted attack was preceded by an attack on Friday that involved 42 drones, nine of which were brought down using electronic jamming technology and 33 were taken out by Russian air defenses.Kiev has consistently used drones during Russia's special military operation, including in civilian areas. Most of the attempted terrorist attacks on civilian populations by Ukraine forces have been thwarted by Russian air defenses.

