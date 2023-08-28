International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia’s Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk Region - MoD
Russia’s Air Defense Destroys 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the air defense systems over the Bryansk Region on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on... 28.08.2023, Sputnik International
"Tonight, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted. Two UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Bryansk region," the ministry said.On Sunday, Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk and Kursk regions. That attempted attack was preceded by an attack on Friday that involved 42 drones, nine of which were brought down using electronic jamming technology and 33 were taken out by Russian air defenses.Kiev has consistently used drones during Russia's special military operation, including in civilian areas. Most of the attempted terrorist attacks on civilian populations by Ukraine forces have been thwarted by Russian air defenses.
01:12 GMT 28.08.2023
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the air defense systems over the Bryansk Region on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Tonight, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Russian Federation was thwarted. Two UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the territory of the Bryansk region," the ministry said.
On Sunday, Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk and Kursk regions. That attempted attack was preceded by an attack on Friday that involved 42 drones, nine of which were brought down using electronic jamming technology and 33 were taken out by Russian air defenses.
Kiev has consistently used drones during Russia's special military operation, including in civilian areas. Most of the attempted terrorist attacks on civilian populations by Ukraine forces have been thwarted by Russian air defenses.
