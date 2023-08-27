https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-2-ukrainian-drones-over-bryansk-kursk-regions---mod-1112921083.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk, Kursk Regions - MoD

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk, Kursk Regions - MoD

Ukraine tried to attack Russian territory with aircraft-type drones and the Russian air defense systems shot down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-08-27T06:16+0000

2023-08-27T06:16+0000

2023-08-27T06:21+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

bryansk

russian defense ministry

kursk

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107666/51/1076665101_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_15fe950852bd93b0218f55f42361897c.jpg

"On August 27, at night and in the morning, the Kiev regime made another attempt to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using aircraft-type UAVs. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in flight over the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions by air defense forces on duty," the ministry said.On August 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia was attacked early Friday by 42 Ukrainian drones, 33 of them were suppressed by electronic warfare systems, and nine were shot down by air defenses.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three directions — South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.Since the onset of Russia's special military operation, the Kiev regime has repeatedly sought to carry out drone strikes near civilian populations, which have largely been thwarted by Russian defenses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-thwarts-ukraine-drone-attack-destroys-three-drones-in-bryansk--kaluga-regions-1112835113.html

russia

ukraine

bryansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, russian territory, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones